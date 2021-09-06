Testing operation returns to Aspen-Pitkin County Airport
The COVID-19 free testing facility has reopened in the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport’s cell phone lot in anticipation of an increase in visitors to the area over the coming weeks.
The reopening also addresses the need for additional testing capacity in the event a person is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or has had a known exposure to someone with the virus, according to a county announcement. Testing is free and available Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., though the days and times are subject to change. Appointments are helpful but not required.
This site is operated by a local physician’s office that has continued to commit to free testing in the area and throughout the Roaring Fork Valley. Additional testing sites are open in the community, with more sites available in the next few weeks, the announcement says. The El Jebel Community Center site near Crown Mountain Park will be reopening on Sept. 13.
“And most importantly, if you are sick or symptomatic, even if fully vaccinated, get tested. Please follow the healthy best practices, and stay home,” the announcement states.
Pitkin County Public Health does not directly provide testing and does not have a direct contractual relationship with any testing provider. However, the county health department works with testing providers in the areas of contact tracing and disease investigation, the announcement adds.
For more information, visit covid19.pitkincounty.com/testing-facilities/aspen-airport/.
CDOT’s McClure Pass rockfall project to new location
Travelers using McClure Pass south of Redstone on Highway 133 can expect two possible traffic holds of up to 20 minutes each during most weekdays in September due to an ongoing rockfall mitigation project.
According to a project update from the Colorado Department of Transportation, the project moved to a new area on Friday: Hunter’s Loop, south of Redstone, at mile-marker 48, about two miles north of the turnoff to Marble. Motorists can expect single-lane, alternating traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, through the affected work zone, as daylight permits. Weekend work is possible, if necessary, to expedite the project’s completion before winter weather arrives.
Meanwhile, work will continue at the Penny Hot Springs site, at mile-marker 55.2 north of Redstone, for about two more weeks. By late September or early October, only work at the Hunter’s Loop site will be underway, the email update says. Rockfall mitigation work also will be conducted briefly along other areas of Highway 133 in early September, the email says.
The Hunter’s Loop project site also will require blasting of rock material; the work will involve drilling into rock, initially, followed by blasting, likely during the weeks of Sept. 13, 20 and 27. Blasting dates will be confirmed through another travel advisory and also posted on cotrip.org.
During the one or two periods of midday blasting within those weeks, motorists will be fully stopped in both directions for up to one hour, followed by clearing of traffic in each direction, the email adds.