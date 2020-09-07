Air support aids Capitol Peak rescue
A hiker who suffered an asthma attack Saturday while in the K2 area of Capitol Peak received safe transport to Aspen Valley Hospital on a CareFlight helicopter around 1:38 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
A 911 call initially came in at 6:25 p.m. Saturday, but weather conditions precluded an earlier aerial assist into the Maroon Bells Wilderness Area. Mountain Rescue Aspen determined, upon initial notification of the woman’s condition, that air support to transport the patient out of the backcountry was needed.
The Colorado Army National Guard’s High Altitude Aviation Training Site at Eagle was asked to respond to the rescue mission. After leaving Aspen/Pitkin County Airport with two MRA rescuers aboard around 7:51 p.m. the crew could not retrieve the patient due to weather conditions.
At approximately 10:25 p.m a Flight for Life helicopter responded to the ailing person “but due to the location and the weather conditions, they were also unable to extract the patient,” according to the sheriff’s office statement.
Finally, “at approximately 1:38 a.m. … the conditions improved and a CareFlight helicopter was able to extract the patient and safely transport her to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment,” the sheriff’s office release reported.
The patient’s climbing partner, who initially called 911, was escorted out of the field on foot by a Mountain Rescue Aspen team. Thirteen MRA members were involved in the mission; all were safely out of the field by 3:50 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office. MRA asks people to be prepared for extended stays in the backcountry, including packing any medications.