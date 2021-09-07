Colorado Springs girl, 6, fatally
injured on amusement park ride
A 6-year-old girl from Colorado Springs was fatally injured Sunday evening while on a ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs.
In a news release, the Garfield County Coroner’s Office said it was dispatched at 7:44 p.m. Sunday to the Haunted Mine Drop ride at the amusement park. Immediately following the incident, Glenwood Caverns employees initiated first aid until paramedics with the Glenwood Springs Fire Department arrived and determined the child had died, the release says.
The incident is being investigated by the coroner’s office and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. The release states that the girl was vacationing in Glenwood Springs with her family.
“Identity of the child is being withheld to give the family time to notify additional family members,” the release says.
An autopsy is scheduled this week with the forensic pathologist for the coroner’s office, which extended condolences to the friends and family of the victim.
The Hope Center also responded to the incident along with the coroner’s office, sheriff’s office and fired department.
Injured hiker rescued, airlifted
from Frying Pan Lake Trail
An injured hiker on the Frying Pan Lake Trail was rescued via helicopter and airlifted to Aspen Valley Hospital on Sunday evening.
According to a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office news release, emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from the Thomasville Fire Station at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday concerning an injured hiker. Someone using the trail had come across the hiker about 3.5 miles from the Frying Pan Lake Trailhead.
The hiker was suffering from a previous hip injury, losing consciousness and suffering from possible seizures. The trail is an 8.2-mile hike that leads to views of Frying Pan Lake.
Mountain Rescue Aspen was notified at 4:55 p.m. However, based on the information provided, a rapid response was deemed necessary due to the medical needs of the injured hiker, the release states. MRA then requested a Flight for Life helicopter to fly to the scene of the hiker. Four MRA members went into the field as well.
Flight for Life landed at 6:04 p.m. and personnel looked for the injured hiker, making contact at 6:18 p.m. The hiker was then loaded into the helicopter and taken to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
All members of Flight for Life and MRA were safely out of the field by 6:55 p.m., the release says.
“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind all visitors and hikers to be aware of their skills, abilities and physical conditions. Also that prior health conditions can flare up at any time, and rescue can sometimes take hours to respond to,” the release adds.