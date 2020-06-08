Foundation distributes $57,500 in COVID-19 aid to nonprofits
Numerous organizations in Colorado’s high country have recently received grants totaling $57,500 from a fund created by the Colorado Springs-based El Pomar Foundation.
The $1 million Colorado Assistance Fund was established by the foundation’s trustees on March 9, within a week of Colorado’s first confirmed case of COVID-19. The grants provide immediate aid to nonprofit organizations and government entities meeting basic human needs and supporting access to appropriate health care for individuals and communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a foundation news release.
Some of the local and regional nonprofits receiving the grants include:
• Aspen Hope Center: $2,500 for mental health needs related to COVID-19 for school-aged children.
• Aspen School District: $5,000 for food-distribution needs related to COVID-19 through the nonprofit Aspen Family Connections.
• Catholic Charities and Community Services of the Archdiocese of Denver: $5,000 for food and utility assistance related to COVID-19 in the high country region.
• Eagle County Health Services District: $2,500 for personal protection equipment and supplies related to COVID-19.
The $1 million fund is supporting 175 organizations in 48 counties of Colorado, with grant amounts ranging from $1,000 to $25,000, the release says. Grants have supported a range of emergency services such as food banks, rent and utility assistance, and medical supplies.
With the original $1 million disbursed, El Pomar trustees have approved another $1.1 million for an additional phase of the fund, the release adds.
English in Action benefit goes virtual on June 18
El Jebel nonprofit English In Action will have a new online format for its annual summer benefit on June 18.
The interactive virtual fundraiser, scheduled for 6-7 p.m., will feature immigration expert Ali Noorani, executive director of the National Immigration Forum and host of the “Only in America” podcast, according to a news release.
At a time when immigrants are disproportionately bearing the brunt of COVID-19, Noorani’s work highlights the contributions of immigrants nationwide and the importance of building stronger communities through cross-cultural exchange and understanding, the release says.
The evening’s program will feature a conversation between Noorani and Radio La Tricolor’s Samuel Bernal, as well as a special appearance by former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. Guests also will hear from English In Action students, staff and tutors who will share how the program has changed their lives.
English In Action works to empower immigrant and Hispanic adults in the Roaring Fork Valley. They match adults who want to improve their English with volunteer tutors, the release adds.