Limelight Snowmass kicks off Summer Specialty Dinner series
The Limelight Snowmass will kick off a series of summer specialty dinners on Wednesday.
The Wednesday evening culinary adventures are complemented by a guided selection of beer, craft spirit or fine wine, according to a news release from the hotel company. A representative from each brewery, distillery or vineyard will take guests through a pairing alongside Limelight Snowmass chef Nate Kargman.
“We are thrilled to be back in full swing this summer and offering a series of fun and exciting new specialty dinners in the lounge,” said Henning Rahm, regional general manager for Limelight Hotels. “Each themed dinner will offer the guests an opportunity to get to know a new beer, spirit or wine.”
The schedule was listed as follows: June 30, Southern Style Dinner with the Boys from Telluride Brewery; July 7, “The Italian Dinner with Marc de Grazie Wines; July 14, Beers & Brats with Upslope; July 28, Fried Chicken & Bubbles; Aug. 4: Rosé Dinner Featuring Chateau D’Esclans & Whispering Angel; Aug. 11, Tequila & Tacos featuring Volcan Tequila; Aug. 25: A Special Evening with Odell Brewery.
All dinners start at 7 p.m. and are $56, tax and tip included. For more details visit limelighthotels.com/snowmass/dining-at-the-lounge/specialty-dinners.The Limelight Snowmass Lounge is open seven days a week from 3-10 p.m. with happy hour specials from 3-5 p.m.
Aspen hotel named to list of top summer destinations for dogs
While there are plenty of pet friendly hotels and lodges in the Roaring Fork Valley, an Aspen hotel has been singled out as one of the Top 23 places in the United States to travel with your dog this summer.
The pet wellness company Pumpkin, along with Pavia Rosati, founder of the travel site Fathom and co-author of the new book “Travel North America (and Avoid Being a Tourist),” put The Little Nell Hotel at No. 22 on its list, which was announced Monday.
“Aspen, Colorado is a historically high-end, dog-loving destination,” states the blurb about Aspen and The Little Nell. “Plus, the town’s unique vibe is a treat for doggo and human alike. Aspen is full of dog-friendly activities; you can take trips to Wagner and Rio Grande Parks, walk in Smuggler Trail’s no-leash zone, and dine outside on the many pet-friendly patios.”
The blog item suggests, “When you and your pup have exhausted yourselves, you can head to The Little Nell, [which] will have dog bowls and beds prepped for your arrival.”
It goes on to point out that the hotel features a pet menu, including high-quality options like “wagyu beef for your hungry canine.”
“And if you’re hoping to explore some of Aspen’s not-so-dog-friendly activities, you can trust The Little Nell’s dogsitters and dog walkers to take great care of your best friend while you’re apart,” the blog concludes.
Of the overall list, a publicist for Pumpkin and Rosati said in an email, “This ‘ulti-mutt’ guide has every different kind of canine-friendly summer experience including dog-friendly national parks, luxury boutique hotels with plenty of pet perks, outdoor activities designed for humans and pups, RV parks with doggy agility courses, and more.”
The Paw House Inn, located in Rutland, Vermont, topped the list, which can be found at pumpkin.care/blog/best-places-to-travel-with-your-dog/.