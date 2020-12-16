On Tuesday, Debbie Braun, President and CEO of Aspen Chamber Resort Association, announced that Eliza Voss has been promoted to vice president of marketing for ACRA.
“From the time Eliza started as part time marketing coordinator 10 years ago, she has shown a passion for the industry and an avid thirst for learning,” said Braun in a Tuesday press release. “[She] is an integral part of our team.”
Voss has been with ACRA for more than 10 years, holding the position of director of marketing for three years, and previously as marketing manager and marketing and special events coordinator. In her current position, she oversees the strategy for destination management, and she led the team for ACRA to obtain Destinations International Destination Marketing Accreditation Program certification in 2019. Voss lives in Aspen with her husband Ryan and three children, taking advantage of all that the Aspen community offers and is an outstanding brand ambassador for the Aspen community.
“Eliza’s experience and creativity have elevated the Aspen brand to a new level,” said Braun. “Our opportunity to work toward local economy recovery through destination marketing is evident and we are excited to have her as part of the executive team leading our brand."