Local magazine hits newsstands today
The latest edition of Local — the biannual seasonal magazine and lifestyle brand under the Aspen Daily News umbrella — is on newsracks as of today.
Meant to “celebrate all facets of Aspen,” as editor Sari Tuschman said Monday, the magazine’s coverage ranges “from the culture to the sports to the people to the retail scene. It is supposed to be a compilation of all the things that truly makes Aspen the greatest resort in the world.”
With nearly 50 drop sites in Aspen and Snowmass Village alone — not to mention additional distribution throughout the mid- and lower Roaring Fork Valley — it won’t be difficult to find this hyperlocal, hyper-relevant publication.
“Local aims to fill an ever-expanding void in locally owned luxury media,” publisher David Cook said.
Food to be distributed during the holidays
The mobile food distribution provided each week in partnership by Aspen Skiing Co., Aspen Family Connections and Food Bank of the Rockies will continue uninterrupted during Christmas and New Year weeks.
The El Jebel/Crown Mountain Food distribution now occurs Tuesdays, from noon to 2 p.m., beginning today. The Aspen Chapel food distribution site will operate Wednesday — on Dec. 23, specifically — also from noon to 2 p.m.
“Everyone who could use some extra food is welcome to join us and we are celebrating Christmas week with ground beef for all our customers, provided with thanks to LIFT-UP,” Katherine Sand, Aspen Family Connections executive director, said in an email Monday.
Rubey Park lobby to close at 8 p.m. nightly
The lobby area in Aspen’s Rubey Park bus depot will now be closing at 8 p.m. nightly, the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority announced recently.
The lobby has been used as an area where riders awaiting their buses congregate to stay warm on cold nights. Due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, RFTA and city of Aspen staff made the decision that the lobby will be locked a few hours earlier than usual.
RFTA spokesperson Jamie Tatsuno said the decision was made to protect the health and safety of riders, bus drivers and security personnel.
“We understand that it’s cold out and people want to congregate and huddle, but we have to take this precaution,” she said. “We want to encourage people to dress warm.”
The lobby, where riders can gather information from an on-site clerk, opens at 7 a.m. daily.
Tatsuno said the 8 p.m. closure will continue indefinitely. It was shut down during the initial onset of COVID-19 in the area, in March, and reopened mid-summer.