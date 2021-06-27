Mudslide closes I-70 in both directions in Glenwood Canyon
Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon was closed in both directions Saturday for a debris flow that occurred around 3 p.m. Crews reported the flow to be between 6 and 10 feet deep and 70 foot wide. No injuries or trapped vehicles were reported.
“This is an extended closure and motorists are encouraged to utilize the alternate route,” a Colorado Department of Transportation announcement explains. “That route is CO 13 Rifle to Craig, east on US 40 to Steamboat over Rabbit Ears Pass to Kremmling, down CO 9 to Silverthorne.
The closure points are eastbound Mile Marker 87/West Rifle and westbound Exit 133/Dotsero. Motorists traveling westbound can access Independence Pass as well.
“Please do not use travel applications to look for alternate routes,” CDOT advises. “There are many auxiliary roads such as Cottonwood Pass, Hagerman Pass and Eagle/Thomasville Road that are not passable and do not have cell service. Cottonwood Pass is restricted to local traffic only.”
As of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the mudslide-caused closures near No Name remained in place in both directions, with no estimated time for reopening.
Forest Service opens Basalt-to-Gypsum trail system in updated Sylvan Fire closures
The White River National Forest has modified the Sylvan Fire Forest Closure in place to protect firefighter and public safety.
The modification opens areas in the western part of the original closure, including Red Table Road and the Basalt-to-Gypsum trail system.
“We review closures and fire activity daily with the incident management team and Eagle and Pitkin counties,” said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis in a statement. “Firefighter and public safety is our priority, and as soon as we feel we can re-open areas safely, we will.”
Areas continuing to be closed in the modified order include the Hardscrabble and Sylvan Lake areas. This includes the Hardscrabble trail system and Forest Service Roads 400 (Eagle-Thomasville), 412, 413 416 and 436 and areas north of Red Table Mountain Trail. South of Red Table Mountain, the Coyote Park and Crooked Creek Park areas are closed.
Forest Road 415 (East Brush Creek) and the Yeoman and Fulford areas are open but remain under pre-evacuation status. The trails east of FSR 415 are open (Nolan Lake, New York Mountain and Squaw Creek).