Nonprofit LIFT-UP seeks additional staff, volunteers
The Rifle-based nonprofit LIFT-UP needs additional staff and volunteers to assist with emergency food preparation and distribution.
The 38-year-old organization — which has food pantry and thrift store locations throughout the Roaring Fork Valley — has seen demand for food distribution grow quickly due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.
LIFT-UP is known for managing food distribution to valley residents in need and for its dedication to providing humanitarian essentials, according to a Friday news release issued by the nonprofit.
Volunteers are needed to assist in packing emergency food bags in Parachute and distributing food from community distribution sites. Call the LIFT-UP volunteer hotline at 970-456-2804 or visit lifup.org for information on volunteer days, hours and locations, or to apply.
The following paid staff also are needed:
• Driver and pantry inventory coordinator: This position is responsible for picking up donations from grocery stores, special events and food drives from Aspen to Parachute and assisting in maintaining food pantry inventories and reporting.
• Warehouse and food distribution coordinator: This position is responsible for overseeing all warehouse deliveries and storage. The job requires packing food bags in Parachute, and driving and distributing food from mobile distribution locations from Aspen to Parachute.
• Food distribution team member: This part-time position requires packing food bags in Parachute, and driving and distributing food from mobile distribution locations from Aspen to Parachute.
All positions require a valid Colorado driver’s license and the ability to drive a truck and trailer, to be insured and to lift at least 50 pounds.
To apply for staff positions or for a complete job description, visit liftup.org and click “join our team.”
Eisenhower Tunnel closures planned for fire-system testing
Motorists traveling to the Front Range on Interstate 70 can expect overnight single-lane closures and full closures in the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnel beginning Sunday and running through Thursday as the Colorado Department of Transportation completes testing of the fixed fire-suppression system in the tunnel.
The annual testing is crucial in ensuring the system is properly working in the event a fire breaks out inside the tunnel, according to a CDOT news release.
Here is the schedule:
• Overnight Sunday-Monday: One lane of the westbound tunnel bore will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• Overnight Monday-Tuesday: Full closure of the westbound bore will be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic will be detoured into the eastbound bore. Traffic will be alternated through the eastbound bore by following temporary traffic signals and a pilot car. Motorists can expect up to 15-minute delays.
• Overnight Tuesday-Wednesday: Full closure of the eastbound bore will be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic will be detoured into the westbound bore. Traffic will alternate through the westbound bore by following temporary traffic signals and a pilot car. Motorists can expect up to 15-minute delays.
• Overnight Wednesday-Thursday: One lane of the eastbound bore will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• Thursday evening: This timeframe will be reserved for any outstanding fixed fire-suppression system testing.