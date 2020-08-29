Aspen Cottage Preschool shuttered after positive COVID-19 test
Out of “an abundance of caution,” the Aspen School District closed its Cottage Preschool after learning Thursday that a student had tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent David Baugh said.
“Worst case scenario — there’s five classrooms — [we keep the Cottage closed] until Sept. 8, but we are guardedly optimistic that some of the classrooms might be reopened early,” he said Friday, adding that any reopening will be based on public health recommendations and monitoring symptoms.
Four adults and four students are actively in quarantine, he continued. While the student who tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus did present with symptoms — leading to the test — nobody else has, so far.
“We have not seen any further symptoms as of this point. We think through this weekend and into Monday and Tuesday, if symptoms are going to present, that’s when it’s going to present,” Baugh said.
District officials met with the Pitkin County Public Health Department Friday to determine an immediate plan.
“We’ll have another one on Monday, and we’ll re-evaluate the situation,” Baugh said.
Pitkin County Republicans host fundraiser for Lauren Boebert
Minority Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy will make an appearance Monday evening in an undisclosed Aspen location to support Lauren Boebert, the political newcomer who is the Republican nominee for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
Boebert — whose face made an appearance in the crowd during the Republican National Convention after receiving an invitation to join President Donald Trump at the White House — unseated five-term incumbent Scott Tipton in June to secure the nomination.
Back on the Western Slope, Boebert, who owns Shooters Grill in Rifle, is back to campaigning in Colorado. On Monday, the Pitkin County Republicans sent out an emailed invitation to a fundraising reception — to commence at 5:30 p.m., but the location requires an RSVP. An individual can snag a spot for $250, but the suggested contribution is $2,800, the maximum allowed under campaign law.