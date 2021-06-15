Temporary trail closures planned for Marolt, Cemetery Lane this week
The Aspen Parks Department will temporarily close a section of the Marolt Trail between Marolt Bridge and the Marolt Housing Complex on Wednesday and Thursday to conduct trail resurfacing and other maintenance work along the trail, according to a city news release.
While this closure is in place, pedestrians and cyclists will be detoured to use the Hospital Trail, connecting to the north side of Marolt Open Space and into town over Castle Creek Bridge.
Also on Wednesday and Thursday, the Cemetery Lane Trail between Alta Vista and Silver King will be temporarily closed to conduct trail resurfacing and other maintenance work along the trail. Detours will be in place around the work site.
Crews anticipate the closures on both trails will be in effect all day Wednesday and Thursday, the release adds.
BikeThere events scheduled on Saturday; unique cycles sought for June 26 expo
The BikeThere Garfield County series of free, family-friendly cycling events continues this Saturday with town tours and scavenger hunts in several towns, according to a news release from Carbondale-based Clean Energy Economy for the Region.
Organizers are also putting the call out to owners of “weird wheels” — fun, funky or unique cycles — to show them off at the Garfield County BikeExpo in Glenwood Springs’ Centennial Park on June 26. Registration is required, CLEER’s release says. Exhibitors will get a custom bamboo BikeThere sticker and other items for participating.
This Saturday’s bike tours of Carbondale, Glenwood Springs and New Castle will show riders safe routes to popular destinations in their communities. Meanwhile, Rifle and Silt will host pedal-powered scavenger hunts as a fun way to get people of all ages on their bikes, the release states.
Locations, start times and registration forms can be found at GarfieldCleanEnergy.org/BikeThere. Advance registration for the bike tours and scavenger hunts is advised, as space is limited.
Those who prefer to have two-wheeled experiences on their own can go for prizes in the BikeBingo game and get their BikeTown Passport stamped at local businesses. Bingo cards and passports are available at Garfield County libraries or can be downloaded from the website.
CMC Aspen opens ‘Shared Earth’ exhibit
Colorado Mountain College Aspen will host an opening reception on Thursday for “Shared Earth: Ceramics of the Western Slope of Colorado,” an exhibit featuring the work of over 50 regional artists.
The exhibition will focus on artists who live on the western side of Colorado’s Continental Divide including Grand Junction, Rifle, the Roaring Fork Valley, Aspen and beyond. Showcased are all levels of makers whose primary medium is clay. Featured artists include Andre Wille, Dianne Kenney, Doug Rhinehart and Yan Kong, along with many others.
“In a time when the world seems divided, let us find a common ground, celebrate community and our shared passion for clay,” K. Rhynus Cesark, CMC Aspen Gallery director, associate art professor and the exhibit’s curator, said in a news release.
“Shared Earth” will open with a reception from 3-7 p.m. Thursday. Admission is free and open to the public. The exhibit will remain at the campus through Sept. 3. The release suggests calling ahead to plan your visit due to varied gallery hours.
For more information, contact CMC Aspen at 970-925-7740.