Panel to address transformation of healthcare in primary care practices
Midvalley Family Practice, the Western and Rural Colorado Health Care Coalition and the Valley Health Alliance invite the public to attend a virtual panel discussion on the challenges and changes in primary care and integrated healthcare in 2021. Moderated by Valley Health Alliance Executive Director Chris McDowell, the panel will feature team members from Midvalley Family Practice, which has offered primary care in Basalt for decades.
Dr. Glenn Kotz and his team at Midvalley Family Practice helped pioneer integrating behavioral health into a local primary care clinical setting, and recently integrated dental health, direct economic assistance and a food pantry in order to serve changing demographics and community needs, according to a joint statement on behalf of the aforementioned entities.
“Integration and the Ongoing Transformation of Healthcare” is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, will take place via Zoom. To receive a link to join, contact Emily Tracy at 970-389-4574 or etbreck@gmail.com.
Aspen Fire to host ‘large animal rescue’ info sessions starting Thursday
Pending no additional delays due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Aspen Fire Department rescheduled its Leslie Thomas Technical Animal Rescue (TAR) classes to 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Also known as the “large animal rescue information session,” the class is in memory of Leslie Thomas and is supported by the Roaring Fork Valley Horse Council.
The gist of the session is to address questions related to animal safety in the event of a disaster, according to a flyer of the event.
The flyer reads: “Do you know what to do in the event of an emergency at your barn in a wildfire, flood or other natural disaster? What would you do if your horse got trapped and needed rescuing? Want to know more about fire safety for your barn?”
The session will take place at the Aspen Fire Protection District Station 62 across from the airport. Because parking is limited, Aspen Fire asks that attendees park at Colorado Mountain College and walk to the fire station. Registration for the session is required, as space will be limited and social distancing protocols in place. Visit aspenfire.com to sign up or for more information.