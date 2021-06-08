Aspen Mountain’s Summer Road closes today through end of month
Aspen Skiing Co. announced Monday that access to County Road 14 (Aspen Mountain Summer Road) via the Aspen Alps gate will be closed to the public through the end of June, starting today.
“The mountain operations team (will replace) the haul rope on the Silver Queen Gondola. Public access will be open via South Aspen Street at the base of the Shadow Mountain (1A) lift,” a statement from SkiCo’s communications office says.
Hiking will not be permitted from the base of the gondola or via the Aspen Alps gate. All hiking on the bottom half of The Little Nell slope is not permitted. This includes the Ajax trail from both the east and west entrances. “Hikers will be rerouted to base of 1A or the Ute Trail,” the statement adds.
The Silver Queen Gondola will be closed and will not provide rides down for hikers through July 2, according to the statement. For more information and updates, visit aspensnowmass.com/our-mountains/aspen-mountain/summer
Pitkin County OST to close bridge for repairs today and Wednesday
Repairs to Stein Bridge have been moved up and will require closure of the span today and Wednesday, according to a notice from Pitkin County Open Space and Trails.
The bridge will be closed to allow the daytime work. The contractor will leave the bridge open and in usable condition when work is not in progress, a news release says.
Stein Bridge links the Rio Grande Trail with the Stein and Burlingame connector trails on the opposite side (Aspen Business Center) of the Roaring Fork River.