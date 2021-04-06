Recognition
An Aspen cosmetic and reconstructive dentist was recently one of seven
doctors recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a top doctor. Dr. Andrew Turchin, a New York City-trained dentist, has “developed a strong reputation in the dental community for
his state-of-the-art cosmetic work, his positive reputation with his patients and the
lectures he delivers to dentists around the country,” a press release explained.
The article stated, “He now teaches this process to dentists from all over the country in
his Cosmetic Confidence Coaching Program and as the Cosmetic Faculty for numerous
organizations such as The Phelps Institute, The Dental Success Network, and Practice on Fire.”
Not going to miss my shot
In response to the needs of the community to receive COVID-19 vaccines, Valley View will continue to host large vaccine clinics at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs.
“We had been working for weeks to transition vaccines from the hospital to community entities, creating a long-term sustainable approach for vaccinations. As that transition got underway, our county moved from a tier 2 to a tier 3 county regarding the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people. We, at Valley View, believe our community deserves to be in the first tier,” said Josh Anderson, Valley View Incident Commander. “With the general public now eligible for the vaccine there is greater demand in the community; now is not the time to take our foot off the pedal and slow down. Valley View Hospital has established a process to administer vaccines to hundreds of people per hour so we have decided to not step away but to continue to perform this community service,” Anderson noted.
Garfield County is in the “Yellow” stage of the state’s COVID risk dial, indicating a concerned level of disease prevalence.
Road trip alert
Construction on the US 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon 4-mile critical safety improvement project will begin mobilization today, Monday, with roadway closures and detours starting next Monday, April 12. The project location is between Montrose and Gunnison (Mile Points 123 to 127) and is approximately 30 miles from each community.
“The project, a priority for improving safety along the US 50 corridor, is estimated to be complete by Nov. 4, 2022. The most impactful construction, roadway and traffic operations are anticipated to take place during the first year,” a Colorado Department of Transportation press release explained.
Due to blasting in rockfall areas of the project, closures are necessary for completing the project while still ensuring the safety of the traveling public. The Federal Highway Administration, Central Federal Lands Highway Division (FHWA-CFLHD) will continue to work closely with contractor American Civil Constructors Mountain West (ACC) and CDOT to lessen impacts from closures whenever possible.