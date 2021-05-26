Snowmass Village to host summer job fair Tuesday
Snowmass Village will host a summer job fair 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Base Village Conference Center. Employers will be hiring full-time, part-time, seasonal, on-call and temporary positions for the summer season in Snowmass.
Approximately 15 businesses will be in attendance to hire for a variety of positions in the hospitality, retail, lodging and restaurant industries. Participating businesses will include The Collective Snowmass, Destination Residences Snowmass, Anderson Ranch Arts Center Café, Jus Snowmass, GG’s Gourmet Market, Slow Groovin’ Chophouse, Alux Spalon and more.
Pre-registration for the job fair is encouraged and walk-ins are welcome. A statement from Snowmass Tourism recommends people come prepared with a resume, “as job offers will be made on the spot.” Masks are required. Light to-go refreshments will be provided, and all participants will be entered to win door prizes. Complimentary parking is available in the Base Village Parking Garage, with limited free parking at the Treehouse Lot located off Carriage Way.
For more information or to register for the event, visit gosnowmass.com/jobfair.
CMC names Faculty and Staff of the Year
At the end of each academic year, the students and employees of Colorado Mountain College nominate outstanding educators and staff for Faculty of the Year and Staff of the Year awards. During the pandemic, so many CMC employees rose to the challenges before them, pivoted and created new ways to reach and support students, a statement from CMC released Tuesday reads.
For the 2020-21 year, CMC senior administrators selected Jason Shoup, Rifle campus assistant professor and welding instructor, as the full-time collegewide Faculty of the Year. Dr. Abby Crew, who teaches for CMC’s Summit County campus and the enhanced technology – or online – learning department, earned the collegewide adjunct Faculty of the Year Award.
For staff, the college recognized Flor Cruz Valdez, an academic advisor and senior enrollment services specialist at CMC Summit County, as the collegewide full-time Staff of the Year. Ezekiel “Zeke” Hall, the prototype lab manager at CMC Spring Valley at Glenwood Springs, received the collegewide part-time Staff of the Year Award.
CMC also nominates standout faculty and staff at each of the college’s 11 campuses, Central Services office and online learning department.
A CMC Rifle faculty member since 2006, Shoup received the campus’s Faculty of the Year award in 2018. When the pandemic hit last March, Shoup accelerated his efforts: To ensure his welding students could complete the requirements to earn their welding certificates safely, he taught classes well beyond the semester into June and July, according to the statement from CMC. In the spring, when a colleague fell ill, he taught an extra class.
“Jason worked heroically last year,” CMC vice president and Rifle campus Dean Tinker Duclo said. “He created some of CMC’s first COVID safety plans and taught double the number of classes to ensure our students were safe and had the opportunity to graduate.”
Crew teaches English, history, sociology and gender studies to local, national and international students.
“Teaching online during the pandemic has enabled students an opportunity to connect with others, even in isolation,” Crew said. “It has been an honor to walk with my students in their journey as we are all navigating this ‘new normal.’”
Valdez, being fluent in English and Spanish, was able to bridge gaps with students registering for classes, according to CMC.
“Flor makes me love coming to work, and she makes students feel like they belong in college,” CMC Summit County ESL Professor Sharon Aguiar said.
Like Valdez, Hall is known for making CMC a welcoming, inclusive place to learn.
While he’s not running the day-to-day of the prototype lab, he provides support as a tutor for students at the CMC Spring Valley campus.
“Zeke creates a positive environment for the people around him,” said Rob Martin, dean of CMC’s Isaacson School of Communication, Arts & Media. “His impressive talents and his ability to master new skills and technology quickly enables aspiration with confidence.”