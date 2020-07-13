Injured mountain biker rescued from park
Local authorities assisted an injured mountain biker Sunday morning in an area of Sky Mountain Park.
Pitkin County emergency dispatchers received a call about the biker at about 9:12 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office news release. Sky Mountain Park is a 2,500-acre area with a network of trails that connect Aspen and Snowmass Village.
The biker, a 49-year-old woman from Snowmass Village, had suffered lower-body injuries from a mountain bike fall and needed medical attention, the release says. Mountain Rescue Aspen, Aspen Fire Department, Aspen Ambulance, and open space rangers with Pitkin County and Aspen were immediately mobilized.
At approximately 10:02 a.m., patient contact was made. The injured woman was stabilized, extracted and transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the release states.
The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain Rescue Aspen, Aspen Fire Department, Aspen Ambulance and Aspen open space rangers all contributed to the “safe and successful completion of the rescue,” the release adds. All rescue personnel and patients were safely out of the field by 11:02 a.m.
The release encourages all recreational users of the backcountry to obtain a CORSAR card to support local search and rescue (dola.colorado.gov/sar/cardPurchase.jsf). The CORSAR card is only $3 per year and helps fund search-and-rescue operations.
Alpine Bank temporarily closes Carbondale lobby
Alpine Bank late last week closed the lobby of its Carbondale location on Highway 133.
Garret Jammaron, the bank’s Carbondale president, said in a news release it was confirmed last Wednesday that two Carbondale branch employees had tested positive for COVID-19. The bank lobby was closed on Thursday.
“The bank has proactively decided to voluntarily close this location’s lobby to all customer business. This temporary closing of Carbondale’s lobby does not affect drive-up and walk-up banking services, which are still available at this location during normal operating hours,” the release says.
Full-lobby service at Alpine Bank branches in Glenwood Springs, Basalt and Willits remained open.
“Alpine Bank’s decision to temporarily close the Carbondale lobby to walk-in traffic underscores our firm belief that an abundance of caution is simply the right thing to do in all cases during this situation,” the release states.
The release adds that the bank is working with Garfield County and the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment to determine whether further action is necessary “in keeping with appropriate public health policy.”
Additional information will be provided to the public as soon as the bank receives it, the release states. The release did not suggest when the lobby might be reopened.
“In the meantime, we initiated enhanced cleaning, including ‘fogging’ of the Carbondale facility, and have asked that all branch employees — including those who are non-symptomatic —be tested for the coronavirus,” the release concludes.