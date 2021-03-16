Town Council launches
'Basalt Forward 2030'
The Basalt Town Council on March 9 held a work session to discuss “Basalt Forward 2030,” a project that will take recommendations from the 2020 Master Plan and work with the community to identify and prioritize capital improvements.
The project may lead councilmembers to ask voters in November to approve bonds and a property tax extension to help finance projects that are identified through the process and supported by the community, a town news release says.
“This is a great opportunity for Basalt to put its Master Plan into motion,” Basalt Mayor Bill Kane said in a prepared statement. “Many members of our community worked together to help create this Master Plan. Now we are asking for the same level of community involvement and support to help identify projects and investments that will keep our community moving forward. By investing in our community, we can help renew our economy and improve the great quality of life and amenities here in Basalt.”
Basalt Forward 2030 will kick off in March with a facility needs study. This work will be done in partnership with Cushing Terrell, the same firm that helped Basalt on the 2020 Master Plan, the release says.
Town staff and consultants then will convene a capital needs committee to review recommendations and to seek public engagement and input on different types of needs for Basalt. The committee will include a member from each of the town’s standing citizen committees, as well as participation from residents and business owners, the release states. The town will use surveys, public meetings and other forms of outreach to seek feedback from the community.
“Input from Basalt residents and businesses will be critical throughout this process,” Town Manager Ryan Mahoney said in the release. “We want to ensure that we are identifying the types of projects that our community wants and that will add value to Basalt over the next 20 or more years. So we are encouraging community members to get involved, ask questions and provide feedback.”
This summer, the capital needs committee and town staff and consultants will report to the council on potential projects, cost estimates, public feedback and next steps. Councilmembers at that time can consider whether to ask voters to approve funding for all the recommendations or part of the package, or to wait. The town has an opportunity to seek voter approval for bonding to complete projects without seeking a tax increase, the release adds.
Basalt’s 2013 voter-approved bonds, which were used for the Basalt River Park project, will be retired in 2021 and 2023. However, if voters approve an extension and a new bond amount, the town can maintain property tax rates at current levels, with no increase, to raise an estimated $11-14 million for future projects identified in the Basalt Forward 2030 process.