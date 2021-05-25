Air-quality alert issued Monday for several Colorado counties
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an air-quality alert on Monday afternoon for Eagle, Lake, Pitkin and Summit counties. The advisory was set to expire at midnight Tuesday.
“Cities and points of interest include, but are not limited to, Breckenridge, Eagle, Aspen and Leadville,” a news release states.
The release recommended that active children and adults, older adults and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion within the affected areas.
Lingering ozone from a “stratospheric intrusion” allowed ozone concentrations to reach the unhealthy-for-sensitive-groups category across the advisory area, especially for locations at an elevation above 8000 feet, the release says.
Ozone concentrations were expected to decrease gradually late Monday evening. The CDPHE also issued the alert for Clear Creek and Gilpin counties, which lie within the I-70 mountain corridor just west of the Denver metropolitan area.
Valley View Hospital announces addition of heart surgery program
Stephen Jones, M.D., has begun an open heart surgical program at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs.
Jones, a cardiothoracic surgeon, has performed 10 open-heart procedures to date, a hospital news release says. He joins the hospital’s Heart & Vascular Center after serving at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, where he was chief of cardiothoracic surgery for 10 years.
Jones developed the first minimally invasive cardiac surgery valve program in Idaho, according to the release. He led a team that employed advanced surgical techniques involving small incisions resulting in faster recovery times. “These methods are an evolution in heart surgery techniques,” the release states.
Jones began his medical career in the U.S. Army, serving in Texas, Germany, North Carolina, Colorado and Washington, D.C. As a civilian surgeon, Jones developed practices in California’s Napa Valley, Anchorage, Alaska, and Boise before joining the cardiologists at Valley View to develop the open heart surgical program.
With his addition to the center, Valley View now offers the following cardiothoracic procedures:
—Coronary artery bypass surgery: Also known as open heart surgery or CABG, for patients who need new blood flow supplied to the heart muscle that cannot be addressed in the cardiac catheterization lab.
—Heart valve surgery: Both minimally invasive and open procedures are offered.
—Surgical treatment for atrial fibrillation (AFib): This is a minimally invasive surgical hybrid approach for the treatment of AFib.
—Thoracic surgery: New surgical procedures for patients needing lung biopsy, surgery for lung cancer or tube placement to drain excess fluid from the chest.
The Heart & Vascular Center’s team of cardiologists includes Frank Laws, M.D., who is both an electrophysiologist and interventional cardiologist. Laws is medical director of the center.
Other members include Marcus Howell, M.D., interventional cardiologist; Michael Rubinstein, M.D., clinical cardiologist; and Qaisar Khan, M.D., interventional cardiologist.
For more information, visit vvh.org/heart-vascular-center or call 970-384-7290.