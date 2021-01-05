PitCo commissioners formally approve emergency declaration
At a special Pitkin Board of County Commissioners meeting Monday, elected officials formally approved an emergency declaration in response to last week’s natural gas outage.
The two-day stoppage of Black Hills Energy’s local gas service resulted from an act of vandalism. It left thousands without heat and forced some businesses to close during the height of the holiday season.
A declaration of local disaster emergency activates “the response and recovery aspect of any and all applicable local and inter-jurisdictional disaster and emergency plans.” It also authorizes the “furnishing of aid and assistance under such plans,” according to the emergency declaration approved Monday.
Commissioners praised Black Hills Energy’s response to the outage during Monday’s special meeting.
“There were people here from multiple states. They were working literally day and night,” Commissioner Patti Clapper said. “I think everybody survived what was really, really a difficult situation and what a way to end 2020.”
City of Aspen seeks public’s input on 50-year water plan
The city of Aspen’s water utility is offering its second of three community engagement sessions focused on its 50-year water plan on Jan. 14 from 5-6 p.m. on the Zoom platform.
The water planning process, also referred to as “integrated resource planning,” is a holistic approach to the management of water systems that combines supply, demand, quality, environmental protection, financial planning and public engagement, a city news release says.
The second engagement will focus on several topics around water sources. City staff and consultants will share highlights of recent research regarding threats and vulnerabilities to the community’s water supply and considerations of potential new supplies. Public input will contribute to how the city frames its future supply portfolio and analyzes its range of options as it develops a resilient water supply strategy through 2070, the release states.
Over the past several months, the city and its consultants have been analyzing the city’s water supply sources, demands and future supply vulnerabilities. The team compiled a comprehensive list of the city’s existing water rights in creeks, raw water ditches and groundwater, the release says.
During the next engagement, the city will ask for community feedback and input on findings and potential solutions to create a resilient water supply for the city’s future. The first input session was held in November and focused on soliciting input on community values around water planning and what issues were important to consider today and into the future regarding a 50-year outlook on water reliability and safety. The community is invited to add comments and ask questions on aspencommunityvoice.com anytime. A copy of the November presentation is also on the site, the release adds.
The third public engagement session will be held on March 3.The final report for the water plan is expected by mid-2021. More information on the project and registration for the Jan. 14 community engagement is available via aspencommunityvoice.com.
—From staff reports