Mitsch Bush highlights gap in fundraising with Boebert
Congressional candidate Diane Mitsch Bush, D-Steamboat Springs, issued a news release Wednesday to highlight the fundraising disparity between her campaign and that of her opponent, Republican Lauren Boebert of Rifle, in the Nov. 3 general election.
The two women are seeking the U.S. House District 3 seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Cortez, whom Boebert bested in the June 30 party primary. In the Democratic primary that same day, Mitsch Bush defeated Ridgway businessman James Iacino.
Tipton has held the seat since January 2011.
Mitsch Bush’s release says that her campaign raised nearly $325,000 in the second quarter of 2020, more than three times that of Boebert, who raised only $88,000 during the same April-to-June period.
Federal Election Commission data support Mitsch Bush’s statement. For the entire 2019-20 campaign, the former Colorado state representative and Routt County commissioner lists total receipts of $979,918. Boebert, who also was significantly out-fundraised by Tipton, lists receipts of $151,975.
As of now, Mitsch Bush has more cash on hand than Boebert, sitting on $200,000 to Boebert’s $10,000, the data show.
Boebert is a political newcomer who owns a diner in Rifle called Shooter’s. She ran a grassroots campaign against Tipton, highlighting her support for gun rights and making extensive use of media exposure to improve her name recognition throughout the sprawling Western Slope district, which includes Aspen and Pitkin County.
Report: Two hikers overdue on hike from Crested Butte
Two hikers were “excessively overdue” on a day hike to Aspen from Crested Butte on Monday, necessitating a Mountain Rescue Aspen search, according to a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The s office received a report about the hikers at 7 p.m. Monday. “Due to the inexperience and low preparedness level of the hikers, along with deteriorating weather conditions, Mountain Rescue Aspen mobilized to launch a search,” the release says.
MRA deployed from the West Maroon Portal, sending a drone team and a foot team out to search at around 10 p.m. By 1:47 a.m., MRA had reached the Pitkin County border at the summit of West Maroon Pass, having no contact with the hikers.
Teams from Gunnison County planned to pick up the search on Tuesday on their side of West Maroon Pass. At around 11 a.m. that day, Pitkin County authorities learned that the Gunnison County search for the missing hiker had yet to yield results. Gunnison searchers redoubled their efforts while MRA also expanded its part in the search, the release says.
A communication from a citizen near Snowmass Lake via satellite transmitter said the hikers were heading up Buckskin Pass with the intention of exiting at the West Maroon Portal. MRA deployed from that portal, sending a foot team to intercept the hikers and to make sure they did not need further assistance safely exiting the field. At around 3 p.m., they made contact with the overdue hikers, “who were tired but otherwise unhurt,” the release states.
Twelve MRA members were involved in the operation, along with numerous agencies.
“Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind backcountry users to be familiar with their intended routes, [and] to be properly acclimated and fully prepared for any conditions they may encounter,” the release adds.