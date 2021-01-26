GWS hospital debuts After Hours Urgent Care
Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs has created a solution between primary care and the emergency room: After Hours Urgent Care.
“Valley View’s After Hours Urgent Care will be able to treat patients faster and more affordably, and since the location is linked to the hospital, patients will receive exceptional health care from Valley View’s comprehensive team,” said Dr. Ben Peery, medical director for After Hours Urgent Care and an emergency department physician, in a news release.
After Hours Urgent Care is located next to Valley View’s emergency department at 1906 Blake Ave. It treats non-emergency illnesses and injuries Monday through Friday, 5-11 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. If injuries turn out to be serious, Valley View’s emergency department is a few steps away, and patients would not have to be transported by ambulance, the release says.
The new facility treats patients aged 6 months and older for the following minor health conditions: sore throat, cough, sinus pain, nasal congestion, ear pain, fever, mild allergic reaction, rash, urinary complaint, eye irritation, strains and sprains, lacerations and abrasions, dental concerns and foreign body removal, according to the release.
“This new service is the result of great collaboration across Valley View and with independent community providers,” said Dr. Brian Murphy, CEO of Valley View.
If patients don’t already have a primary care doctor, the professionals at After Hours Urgent Care will try to partner them with one in the Valley View system. For more information, visit vvh.org/urgentcare.
Sopris nordic council sets fundraiser dates
The nonprofit Mount Sopris Nordic Council has set Feb. 6-14 for its Ski for Sisu skiathon, the council’s only fundraising event of the year.
In response to COVID-19, the event will be held over the course of nine days instead of a single day, to avoid large gatherings. Registration is online at springgulch.org and the minimum entry fee is $20 (per individual) for skiers who have not collected sponsorship pledges. The honor system will be used to log the number of kilometers skied.
The event supports the free Spring Gulch Trail System, a network of 21-plus kilometers of professionally groomed cross-country ski trails.
“Gather sponsorship pledges to multiply your contribution! This is optional but critically important to helping us reach our fundraising goals that continue to make Community Powered Skiing possible at Spring Gulch,” a news release says.
All pledges are tax-deductible, the release adds. For more information, send an email to info@springgulch.org.