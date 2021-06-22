Detours planned as work starts on ABC, Old Stage trails
The Aspen Parks Department will temporarily detour several sections of the ABC Trail between Maroon Creek Bridge and the roundabout today through Saturday to conduct trail repairs.
Areas of repair are expected to see small detours around the work, according to a city of Aspen news release. Cyclists may need to dismount.
In addition, the parks department will temporarily close Old Stage Trail between ABC Trail and Relay Road today for trail resurfacing and other maintenance work. Crews anticipate the closure will be in effect the second half of the day.
While this closure is in place, pedestrians and cyclists will be detoured to the ABC Trail, the release adds.
Glenwood Springs finance director earns financial reporting award
The city of Glenwood Springs has been awarded with the Government Finance Officers Association’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its annual financial report for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2019.
According to a news release from the city, the Certificate of Achievement is “the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.”
The report was judged by an impartial panel, which is composed of individuals with expertise in public sector financial reporting to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report, the release states.
When a Certificate of Achievement is awarded to a government, an Award of Financial Reporting Achievement is also presented to the individual(s) or department designated by the government as primarily responsible for its having earned it. This was presented to Yvette Gustad, the city’s finance director.
Said Glenwood Springs Chief Operating Officer Steve Boyd: “Yvette’s dedication to excellence in internal controls and financial reporting is extraordinary and an asset to the city of Glenwood Springs. I cannot thank her enough for her outstanding work.”
The association serves more than 21,000 members, including appointed and elected local, state and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners. It is headquartered in Chicago.