Pitkin County to move to indoor-only mask mandate May 28
Pitkin County Public Health on Tuesday released a statement on Tuesday reiterating the county’s mask mandate after Gov. Jared Polis updated Colorado’s mask requirements to align with CDC guidance. Pitkin County will continue with its current mask mandate and transition to an indoor-only mask mandate starting May 28.
Until May 28, the mask mandate requires face coverings to be worn outside when there is a risk of being within six feet of another person who is not of the same household.
Face coverings are to be worn while using or waiting to use public transportation. Masks are also required in Pitkin County for indoor public spaces such as grocery stores, retail, and restaurants while not actively eating or drinking. Businesses must post signage at entrances that instruct customers they must wear a mask when entering or moving around inside the business and must refuse service to individuals not wearing masks.
Beginning May 28, face coverings must remain intact in public indoor settings and on public transportation for individuals over the age of 2, according to the release from the county.
Businesses may allow individuals to remove their masks in an indoor public setting if 80% of the guests have shown proof of vaccination. Businesses that seek this exemption to the face covering requirement will be required to have all non-vaccinated individuals show proof of a negative test. They also would be responsible for tracking vaccination status with HIPAA compliant protocols if they’d wish to measure vaccine status among patrons.
Vail snowboarders who triggered avalanche agree to plea deal
Tyler DeWitt, 39, of Lakewood, and Evan Hannibal, 26, of Vail, will each plead guilty to Reckless Endangerment, a Class 3 Misdemeanor, for triggering an avalanche on March 20, 2020 above the Loop Road over the West portal of the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels along I-70.
According to their personal accounts as well as information from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the two skiers were above the tunnels riding a steep line when they caused an avalanche that sent snow and debris onto Loop Road.
Dewitt called 911 to report the incident and both men met with law enforcement afterwards to help determine if anyone was trapped in the avalanche. The Loop Road and I-70 were open at the time the avalanche occurred, and search and rescue had to be deployed to aid in potential rescue efforts.
It was ultimately determined that no one was caught in the avalanche; however, snow and debris were estimated at 20 feet deep in some areas and a Colorado Department of Transportation O’Bellx avalanche control system was destroyed. Both men were issued summonses for Reckless Endangerment by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
As part of the plea agreement, the District Attorney’s Office will not seek restitution, but will ask the court to order both defendants to perform community service in addition to pleading guilty. Their next court date, where they are expected to both enter a guilty plea and be sentenced, is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 7.