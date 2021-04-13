City of Aspen’s spring cleanup returns, is set for May 17-20
Aspen’s streets department has announced the return of the annual spring clean-up event.
From May 17-20, Aspen residents who have made a prior appointment may have large trash items picked up curbside at their residence by the streets department, according to a Monday news release. To arrange for curbside pick-up, call 970-920-5130 no later than 6:30 a.m. on May 17.
Items to be picked up must be sorted by type. They include branches and wood of 8 feet or less in length, metals, trash, tires, and leaves in compostable bags.
“All piles must be labeled ‘City of Aspen Spring Clean-Up’ or they will not be picked up. Branches and wood must be placed parallel to the street. Compostable bags are available at local hardware stores,” the release says.
Items not included in the pick-up event include household garbage, construction debris, batteries, paint, oil, refrigerators, hazardous waste, TVs and any electronics with a memory chip. “If these items are left on the curb, they will not be picked up,” the release adds.
For more information on electronic waste, visit cityofaspen.com/ewaste. The City will be sponsoring an e-waste drop-off event in September.
Alley pick-up service is not possible, the release concludes.
CDOT to oversee helicopter operations starting Wednesday
The Colorado Department of Transportation will oversee helicopter operations in Glenwood Canyon starting Wednesday.
A news release states that the operations are required for replacing power poles damaged by last year’s Grizzly Creek Fire. Helicopter operations also scheduled to take place next week as part of an ongoing rockfall fence project.
When the helicopter is airborne, traffic stops on Interstate 70 will be required for eastbound and westbound traffic. These holds are expected to last 15 or 30 minutes, depending on the work taking place, before traffic is released.
Rock Solid Solutions is the contractor on the rock fence project. Crews have been installing and repairing rockfall fencing that was damaged during last year’s Grizzly Creek Fire.
Permanent and temporary rockfall barriers have been erected in several locations to help protect against potential rockfall due to wildfire damage in the area, the release adds.