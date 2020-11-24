Weiss picked to manage Aspen parks department
Austin Weiss has been named parks and recreation director for the city of Aspen.
Weiss began his career with the city in 2001 as trails manager for the parks department. Since then, he has served as open space and natural resources manager and also parks and open space director. Most recently, Weiss has been the city’s interim parks and recreation director, filling the vacancy left by longtime director Jeff Woods, who retired in June.
Weiss holds a bachelor’s degree in outdoor education and recreation from Prescott College in Arizona.
“This position requires a leader who understands Aspen’s mountain culture and how it influences the community’s recreation needs,” Diane Foster, assistant city manager, said in a news release. “(Weiss’) forward-thinking approach, enthusiasm about Aspen, and his ability to engage the community played strongly into his selection.”
Woods also expressed his confidence in Weiss filling this role: “Austin’s strong background in parks and open space, combined with his passion for recreation, make him the ideal leader for this team.”
In a prepared statement, Weiss pointed out that “during this critical time in history, many are turning to our services and public spaces to support their mind and body well-being.
“I plan to preserve the natural beauty of our community through continued open space management and by providing the incredible parks and recreation opportunities that our community is famous for,” he added.
Weiss will be responsible for overseeing the city’s parks and open space system, including the development of Galena Plaza and the Dolinsek Gardens as a part of the Lift One Corridor project. He also will supervise the city’s recreational programming, including how to restore services affected by the pandemic and serve those in the community who traditionally may be underserved.
Along with those responsibilities, Weiss will oversee the special events and golf departments along with the Red Brick Center for the Arts.
Pitkin County receives grant to aid stewardship program
The Great Outdoors Colorado board awarded a $90,825 grant to Pitkin County — in partnership with Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers — to support a volunteer stewardship program to address trail maintenance and habitat restoration needs on open space and public lands.
Recreation in the area has increased by more than 40% since the pandemic began, creating additional need for capacity and maintenance, according to a GOCO news release. The grant is part of GOCO’s Resilient Communities program, which helps grantee partners advance outdoor recreation, stewardship and land protection work. Funded projects respond to one-time, immediate needs or opportunities that have emerged in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all within the context of GOCO’s five program values: resource conservation, outdoor stewardship, community vitality, equitable access, and youth connections to the outdoors, the release states.
Pitkin County will use GOCO funds to help expand the volunteers’ program to address backlogged stewardship projects and the impacts of increased land use since the onset of COVID-19. The county will use funds to supplement a volunteer program manager salary, hire a seasonal field coordinator and a part-time crew leader and to leverage staff support for volunteer recruitment and training.
Since the pandemic began, Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers has experienced significant budget cuts and a decrease in donations, which has affected the organization’s staff and service area capacity, the release says. The organization will use funds to create a plan to coordinate volunteers and stewardship work beginning in spring 2021.
To date, GOCO has invested more than $9.8 million in projects in Pitkin County and conserved more than 5,200 acres of land within the county’s borders. GOCO funding has supported Wapiti Ridge Mountain Park, Pitkin County Healthy Rivers Whitewater Park and Moore Athletic Fields, among other projects. Through its independent board, GOCO invests a portion of Colorado Lottery proceeds to help preserve and enhance the state’s parks, trails, wildlife, rivers and open spaces.