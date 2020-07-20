Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s to sell for Sky Residences
Northridge Capital — owner of the former Sky Hotel and co-developer and owner of the new W Aspen hotel and Sky Residences at the W Hotel — has selected Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty to augment its residential sales effort.
“Now that the hotel is fully operational and the residential sales effort well underway, we will look to the Sotheby’s International Realty team to expand our local sales networks and broaden our national and global reach,” Dave Jackson, president of Northridge, said in a news release.
Andrew Ernemann of Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty also was quoted in the release, saying the Sky Residences offers an exceptional opportunity to own a home “at the base of one of the world’s finest ski resorts,” Aspen Mountain, as well as “at the doorstep to downtown Aspen.”
“The unparalleled global reach and deep Aspen-area network of Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty is the perfect fit to sell the once-in-a-generation opportunity at the Sky Residences,” Ernemann said.
Electric vehicle sales event organized by nonprofits
An electric-vehicle sales promotion organized by local energy-efficiency nonprofits has been extended through July 31 to make up for lost time during the coronavirus shutdown.
Billed as the Western Slope Electric Vehicle Sales Event, the “group buy” program offers discounts of up to $11,000 on electric vehicles at Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction auto dealerships, according to a news release from Carbondale-based Clean Energy Economy for the Region, or CLEER. The promotion was supposed to have ended last Wednesday.
Participating dealers are Mountain Chevrolet, Audi Glenwood Springs and Phil Long Honda in Glenwood Springs, and Ed Bozarth Chevrolet-Buick and Red Rock Nissan in Grand Junction. In addition, SunRabbit Clean Transport in Grand Junction is offering deals on pre-owned electric vehicles.
This year marks the first time that the fourth annual sales event has included Grand Junction dealers. The program is organized by CLEER, Garfield Clean Energy, Community Office for Resource Efficiency of Aspen and Walking Mountains Sustainability of Avon.
More information about vehicle models, discounts and tax credits — along with a recorded “Electric Road Show” webinar — can be found at GarfieldCleanEnergy.org/ev2020.
Devlin Financial changes name to Aspen Financial & Insurance
Devlin Financial Services has changed its name to Aspen Financial & Insurance Services, the company announced last week.
Also, AFIS recently opened its first Front Range office location, in Fort Collins. “With this exciting new development, we felt it was time to change our name to something that would reflect the community in which we started, one that we have been proud to serve for the past 16 years,” the release says.
In an email to clients, the financial-insurance services provider, whose local office is in the Aspen Business Center, stressed that its commitments have not changed.
“Just to be clear: We’re not getting bought out, we’re not leaving our Aspen office, and we’re certainly not changing our commitment to you, our client. We look forward to providing you the very same expertise and care under this new title,” the email states.
For more information, visit afiscolorado.net.