AMFS seeking bicycle donations for students
Aspen Music Festival and School, while finalizing plans for a live season this summer, is seeking donations of adult bicycles in good repair for its students to use.
AMFS announced plans earlier this month for its summer season with some modifications and rigorous safety protocols. For months, AMFS staff has been developing plans for the 52-day season, which will be finalized and maintained in consultation with Pitkin County public health officials.
This summer, 270 students will join 101 artist-faculty members for learning through private study and performance. With limited capacity on buses due to pandemic restrictions, bikes will be essential for AMFS students as a means of mitigating scheduling and transportation issues. While AMFS maintains a fleet of bicycles for students and faculty to use over the summer, it is looking for adult bikes in good repair to replace those that no longer meet safety standards.
To donate a used bike in good repair, contact AMFS Facility Administrator and Housing Director Debbie Krigel Collins at dcollins@aspenmusic.org to arrange a time to drop off a bicycle. A tax donation form is available upon request.
Pitkin County to remain in the Yellow
Upon rescission of the statewide dial last week, Pitkin County will continue to maintain the state dial 3.0 framework. This includes the capacity level restrictions as outlined in the Yellow level and the 5 Star certification program.
Pitkin County will also continue to maintain additional local orders, which include but are not limited to a mask order for individuals two and up; an event and business safety plan; quarantine/isolation requirements and complying with contact tracing. For more information about local orders, visit covid19.pitkincounty.com.