Masks still required on RFTA
With the influx of tourists arriving in the Valley this winter and taking public transit to get to the ski mountains, the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority wants to remind all of its customers that masks continue to be required when boarding and riding buses despite riders’ vaccination status. The federal mask requirement on public transportation remains in effect through at least March 18, 2022, and pertains to the use of buses, trains, airplanes, stations and airports.
The more bus operators are exposed to the virus, the chances are greater they could become ill and unable to work. RFTA is already facing a shortage of drivers this winter season, which means that on occasion it is forced to reduce service when drivers are out sick. However, if a significant number of bus operators are out sick at one time due to the virus, it could be challenging to maintain scheduled service levels, adversely affecting the convenience of transit services for commuters and tourists.
RFTA bus operators are continuing to enforce the federal mask requirement. During the Thanksgiving weekend, RFTA distributed more than 5,000 masks to passengers who didn’t have one. If a rider needs a mask, free masks are generally available from the driver. However, supplies are limited, so it’s best to come prepared by bringing your own, because RFTA will not allow anyone, except children under 2 years of age, to ride its buses without a mask.
RFTA has been requiring its riders and bus operators to wear masks while indoors at transit facilities like Rubey Park and while riding on any RFTA bus since the state mask order was issued in the spring of 2020, near the start of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
To learn more about how RFTA has kept its employees and customers safe throughout the pandemic, visit www.rfta.com. For any questions, contact RFTA communications manager, Jamie Tatsuno at 970-384-4864 or jtatsuno@rfta.com.
Mechanical issues force gondola download Thursday, weather nixes uphilling today
Aspen Skiing Co. successfully downloaded passengers of the Silver Queen Gondola who had been trapped on the line for about an hour and 10 minutes Thursday. “We are working on getting the mechanical issue fixed now,” SkiCo Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle confirmed just before 2 p.m. “We are hopeful it will be back up and running fairly soon.”
Indeed, it was, and no injuries were reported from the incident. Still, word circulated quickly that a cable had slipped on the gondola.
Meanwhile, Hanle noted that Aspen Mountain and Aspen Highlands will both be closed to uphilling today and Christmas Day for snow safety work. While it was raining in town Thursday, that precipitation manifested as snow in the high country. The designated uphill routes on Snowmass and Buttermilk will remain open, however, so enthusiasts still have plenty of opportunity to earn their turns.
A series of winter storms in the regional forecast is expected to add to the snow base through early next week, according to the National Weather Service Grand Junction office.
“By the end of all these systems, several feet of snow will be possible in some mountain ranges,” the National Weather Service report reads. “Please continue to monitor the latest forecast for any changes, and consider making alternative plans for any holiday travel.”