Opening Pandora’s box among friends
A newly formed citizens group, Friends of Pandora's, will host an open house on the proposed lift and terrain additions to the upper-east side of Aspen Mountain.
“This casual event will take place Tuesday, June 29, 5 to 7p.m., at the base of the Aspen Mountain Gondola,” an announcement from the group informs.
Representatives from Aspen Skiing Co. and the U.S. Forest Service will be present to offer a project overview and answer the public’s questions.
“There will be several poster boards available with maps, project highlights and its value to the skier experience and community sustainability and as an adaptation to climate change,” the announcement continues. “Drinks and snacks will be served.”
More information on the project is available at www.friendsofpandoras.com.
Rain dance
Just not on Fanny Hill Thursday evening. The free concert was canceled due to inclement weather — and while the rain was welcome during drought conditions in fire season, the lightning likely wasn’t. Pitkin County moved into Stage 2 fire restrictions at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. Glenwood Springs, Eagle County, lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management and the entire White River National Forest increased restrictions to Stage 2 beginning 12:01 a.m. Friday.
Pitkin County Healthy Rivers launches ‘Paddle with a Purpose’
Pitkin County Healthy Rivers, whose mission is to maintain and improve water quality and quantity within the Roaring Fork watershed, on Thursday announced a new campaign called “Paddle with Purpose” encouraging river users and enthusiasts to be active participants in river stewardship.
“There is no better place to illustrate the power of recreationalists to protect a river than the Pitkin County Healthy Rivers Whitewater Park in Basalt,” the announcement says. “The whitewater park was born out of Pitkin County’s pursuit of a Recreational In-Channel Diversion (RICD) water right to protect the future flows of the upper Roaring Fork River. Colorado has a number of RICD based whitewater parks but perhaps none more critical to the future health of a river.”
By the early 2000s, several stream reaches on the upper Roaring Fork were commonly depleted by late summer. On average, 47,000 acre feet of the upper Roaring Fork’s annual flow is diverted to the Front Range. Conditional water rights could allow the development of additional diversions and droughts have become increasingly frequent and extreme.
“In an effort to limit further dewatering of the river, Pitkin County Healthy Rivers began pursuing a RICD water right in 2010. The RICD gives the county legal standing to shepherd runoff from the Roaring Fork headwaters down to the whitewater park in Basalt, just above the confluence with the Frying Pan River,” the announcement continues. “Keeping these flows in the river is critical to maintaining a healthy river ecology along the entire upper Roaring Fork.”
Sylvan Fire update
As of Thursday afternoon, the Sylvan Fire had grown to 3,752 acres, 16 miles south of Eagle. While still at 0% containment, no structures are in imminent danger, and the chance of wetting due to rain was over 50% Thursday.
Still, “even with the favorable weather, firefighters were reminded that the dead and down fuels are very dry and will continue to burn,” according to the official update. “With the addition of moisture, snags and heavy fuels on steep slopes may pose an additional hazard.”