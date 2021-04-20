GarCo County Jail inmate found deceased in his cell
A 19-year-old Garfield County Jail inmate was discovered deceased in his cell Sunday morning.
Oscar Canas, who had spent 201 days in the facility, was found in his cell during normal breakfast service. Steps including CPR were taken to revive the man but were unsuccessful, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office news release states.
“Glenwood Fire was notified and their EMTs arrived shortly thereafter. They took over attempts to revive Mr. Canas. When all attempts failed, Mr. Canas was determined to be deceased,” the release says. “The Garfield County Coroner was notified.”
Canas was taking medications for addiction treatment and received a COVID-19 vaccination. (The release did not specify which vaccine was provided.)
“The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office subcontracts medical services to an outside party,” the release adds. “There is a full time medical staff on duty at the Jail 24 hours a day, 7 days per week to respond to the inmates’ needs and assure they receive proper medical attention.”
Few details surrounding Canas’ death were outlined Monday, as no immediately identifiable causes were evident. Officials are awaiting toxicology results from the Garfield County Coroner’s Office, which could take several weeks.
“Regular security checks were made throughout the night with visual checks on all inmates, at regular intervals, in compliance with Garfield County Standard Jail Operational procedures,” the release notes.
Aspen promotes 10-year employee as director of parks and open space
Aspen’s parks and recreation department has promoted Matt Kuhn to the position of director of parks and open space. Kuhn had been serving as interim director since June 2020.
“We’re so proud to have Matt at the helm of this department,” said Austin Weiss, director of the parks and recreation department, in a news release. “This job requires someone with a deep passion for providing the community with world class parks and trails and an ethic of public land stewardship and protection. Matt’s vast work and life experience made him a perfect fit for the position.”
Kuhn previously served as the business services director, operations manager and trails manager for parks and open space.
In a prepared statement, he said he felt honored to have the opportunity to serve the public by helping guide the preservation, stewardship and management of city-owned public lands.
“I understand how much our properties and facilities nurture our community and provide spaces to recreate, contemplate, and share time with friends and family. I look forward to continue to guide the management of these community resources,” Kuhn said.
The director of parks and open space is responsible for the management and direction of the department and supervises a large staff of full-time and seasonal workers. Overall, the director provides leadership and direction for short- and long-term plans for all the city’s parks and open space properties and programs.
In addition to past work for the city, Kuhn has a background in natural resource management with the U.S. Forest Service and worked as the park assistant in Lobéké National Park in Cameroon during his time serving in the Peace Corps.