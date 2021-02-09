Pitkin County announces changes to its COVID-19 data dashboards
Beginning today, there will be some changes to the data dashboards on Pitkin County’s COVID-19 website (covid19.pitkincounty.com/covid-data-dashboards/).
As for the website itself, data on the “Additional Metrics” webpage will be moved to the “Case Data” webpage to create a more central location for key indicators, according to a Monday media update from Tracy Trulove, the public information officer for Pitkin County’s pandemic-related matters.
The “Additional Metrics” webpage will be removed but the “Case Data” webpage will remain, the email update says.
In addition, all data dashboards on the “State Dial” webpage (only the state dial incidence readings over the past two weeks), as well as on other webpages, are being replaced with ArcGIS versions. ArcGIS is a data management platform the county has been using for years, according to Trulove’s update.
“The reason behind some of these data platform changes is to provide more equitable public access to key data through powerful and comprehensive data dashboards. Also, the dashboards scale to mobile devices, which accounts for over 50% of our current data views,” the email states.
Information about the changes also will be provided on the county’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery newsletter today. Pitkin County moved from red-level coronavirus-related restrictions to the orange level on Feb. 2.