Campground reservations for summer season now available
Reservations are now available for many of the campgrounds on the White River National Forest, which open as early as mid-May.
“We expect another very busy summer season on the White River National Forest,” Matt Henry, acting recreation program manager for the forest, said in a news release. “The more you plan ahead by making reservations early and by being aware of conditions and regulations, the better trip you’ll have.”
While many forest campgrounds are available for reservation at recreation.gov, there also are first-come, first-served developed campgrounds on the forest. These fill up quickly and hopeful campers will have a better chance of finding a site if they avoid peak periods such as weekends and holidays, the release states.
Campground information, current conditions including fire restrictions, motor vehicle use maps, important alerts and other information to help people plan ahead are available at fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.
Several other popular areas on the White River National Forest require reservations. Reservations to hike Hanging Lake can be made at visitglenwood.org. Parking and shuttle reservations for the Maroon Bells Scenic Area are available at aspenchamber.org. The forest also has group sites, day-use areas and rental cabins available for reservation at recreation.gov.
“We really encourage people to plan ahead and have a back-up plan or two in case their top choice for a campground or trailhead is full,” Henry said.
The summer season for roads and trails on the forest is approaching as well, with many opening to summer vehicles such as mountain bikes, OHVs and four-wheel drive vehicles on May 21.
“We are seeing an increasing number of violations from mountain bikers and off-highway vehicles on roads and trails not yet open,” Henry said. “Please help us protect roads, trails and wildlife by being patient and hanging on just a few weeks more until they are open to summer vehicles.”
Aspen Historical Society distributes sweet pea seeds (while they last)
Sweet pea seeds are now available, free of charge, thanks to the Aspen Historical Society’s annual giveaway.
Many historical society members will receive a pack of seeds in the mail, AHS said in its most recent newsletter. Meanwhile, the public is invited to pick up free seeds, while they last, at the following locations: Wheeler/Stallard Museum, 620 W. Bleeker St. (look for a basket on the front porch); ACRA, 590 N. Mill St. (front desk, weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.); Bryan May Architecture, 501 Rio Grande Place, Suite 109 (look for a basket outside the door).
In May 2001, the sweet pea was named Aspen’s official flower through a City Council resolution in honor of the longtime service Ramona and Jim Markalunas provided to the community. The tradition of distributing sweet pea seeds began decades ago when Ramona would work with other volunteers to stuff envelopes with sweet-pea seeds and give them away. She died in February 2012.