Rescue Plan provides relief to valley towns and counties
In addition to $1,400 stimulus checks and an extension in unemployment benefits, the American Rescue Plan provides $6 billion in direct aid to the state and to local Colorado cities, towns and counties.
According to U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper’s office, Carbondale will receive $1.37 million, Basalt will garner $820,000, Aspen will receive $1.5 million, Marble will get $30,000 and Glenwood Springs will receive $2 million.
Additionally, Pitkin County will receive $3.2 million and Garfield County will get $10.8 million.
GarCo petitions state to end economic restrictions
Garfield County commissioners submitted a letter to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on March 16 to ask for the immediate adoption of a plan to fully and safely reopen the county.
The Board of County Commissioners is requesting that restrictions on the local economy end, allowing communities to rely on personal responsibility for public safety. The letter also states that 40% of the county has been vaccinated, with 82% of more than 25,000 vaccines administered going to persons 70 years or older.
Water Equity Task Force established by governor
Gov. Polis has established the Water Equity Task Force to better understand existing equity, diversity and inclusivity challenges involving Colorado water issues.
“2020 has highlighted the need to fundamentally address deeper societal issues — including equity in water policy decisions,” said Colorado Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Gibbs.
Twenty diverse stakeholders, including Ute Mountain Ute and Southern Ute representatives, will meet over the next year to draft a set of concepts for consideration in an update to the Colorado Water Plan.
Editor’s note: These government briefs first appeared in The Sopris Sun.