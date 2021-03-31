Grizzly Creek closures lifted Thursday
The White River National Forest closures associated with the Grizzly Creek Fire, which burned roughly 33,000 acres between August and December last year, will be lifted Thursday, according to a Tuesday announcement from the U.S. Forest Service.
“We appreciate the public’s patience as we continue to manage the impacts from the largest wildfire in the history of the White River National Forest,” White River Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said in a statement.
The long-term impacts — and risks — from the fire remain, however, and caution is advised.
“Hikers, boaters and other people recreating should prepare for reduced speeds on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon when traveling to and from rest areas and trailheads, including Hanging Lake,” the press release warns. “Weather in the canyon can change quickly, including rain, limited visibility and other challenging road conditions.”
The Hanging Lake trailhead will open May 1, though a reservation is required and can be made starting April 1.
Friday vaccine clinic full
With Gov. Jared Polis’ announcement that anyone older than 16 will be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine and anyone older than 18 may receive the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, appointments for the Pitkin County vaccine clinic quickly filled.
Updates about future clinics and appointments are available online, at https://covid19.pitkincounty.com/vaccine/.
No sunset skiing Friday
The extended hours that were tentatively scheduled for Friday’s Aspen Mountain operations have been canceled, and SkiCo officials are working on messaging ahead of Aspen Highlands closing day on Sunday. The raucous party will not happen this year, due to COVID-19 concerns.
While those looking forward to getting extra turns on Friday may be disappointed, they’ll have plenty more opportunity during afternoon hours. Aspen Mountain closes April 18 as scheduled, but the Snowmass season was extended to April 25.