Celebrating Arbor Day
The city of Aspen Parks Department will host a community celebration for Arbor Day on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Paepcke Park. This year’s festivities are smaller than past years due to COVID-19 and will include information on topics including tree planting, tree care, drought impacts on trees and forest health. There will also be educational games, bucket truck rides, free tree giveaways with proof of Aspen residency such as a utility bill, while quantities last. Social distancing protocols will be followed.
One man’s trash…
The Aspen Police Department will host its annual bike auction June 1, just outside the station on Main Street.
“Place your bid on what could be your new steed,” APD directed in a social media post. “Bikes for auction have been abandoned and left around town this past year.”
APD is allowing a preview of items at 10 a.m.; the auction — live and in-person — will begin at 11 a.m.