Sen. Gardner to visit RFTA’s Glenwood Springs facility
U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, is scheduled to visit the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority’s maintenance facility in Glenwood Springs on Saturday morning.
The facility, at 2307 Wulfsohn Road, is set for 8-9:15 a.m. The event is open to media, RFTA board members, area government staff and elected officials, according to an announcement.
RFTA staff will provide Gardner with an overview of the status of the facility’s renovation and expansion project, which recently received an $11.5 million Federal Transit Administration grant. RFTA CEO Dan Blankenship, along with the transit authority’s board members and staff, will discuss the project and answer questions, the announcement says.
With the project grant, RFTA is looking to keep pace with anticipated growth and vehicle maintenance requirements within its bus system, which is the largest rural transit agency in the United States, the announcement adds.
Those who attend are reminded to wear appropriate face coverings and practice social distancing for the duration of the gathering.
350 Roaring Fork launches campaign, offers webinar
With a heat wave and sustained wildfires confronting the valley and much of the West, the group 350 Roaring Fork wants “to starve the fossil-fuel companies causing climate change of money,” a news release from the nonprofit says.
To accomplish this, a municipal divestment campaign kicks off Monday with a how-to webinar and a call for citizen campaigners. The webinar, “A Fossil-Free Roaring Fork Valley: Municipal Divestment 101,” seeks to give activists the tools for passing ordinances extricating town, city and county funds from the coal, oil and natural gas companies most responsible for greenhouse gases warming the climate, leading to worsening droughts and wildfires, the release states.
The webinar will feature three experts: Barbara Donachy, 350 Colorado board member and lead campaigner on Denver divestment; Brett Fleishman, assistant director of fossil finance campaigns at 350.org; and Dan Carreno, executive vice president for business development at Change Finance, PBC.
It will be held via Zoom on Monday at 5:30 p.m. For information on how to register, visit 350Colorado.org.
“The big investment banks … could do the right thing and halt funding climate disaster today,” said Will Hodges, coordinator for 350 Roaring Fork, in a prepared statement. “Fossil-fuel energy would wind down very fast. It may seem far-fetched but what is far-fetched is sitting on our hands while we watch our little blue planet burn.”
Hodges continued, “We have to use every tool at our disposal to speed the transition from fossil fuels to renewables. City by city, we are drying up the capital available to the industry jeopardizing life on earth. And we are calling out the banks for their role in facilitating this climate destruction.”
350 Roaring Fork is a chapter of 350 Colorado, a statewide nonprofit building a grassroots movement to end the fossil-fuel era and transition to a sustainable future. It was responsible for successfully divesting $180 million in fossil-fuel bonds from the city of Denver’s $5 billion general fund, and convinced Boulder County to become the first county in the nation to screen its insurance carriers for ties to fossil fuels, the release adds.