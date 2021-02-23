Average per-square-foot price in Aspen increased $356 in last six months
The Aspen real estate market saw a 24% uptick in the per-square-foot price in the last six months, according to an Aspen Board of Realtors report.
That represents a $356 increase, up to $1,848.
“The average sales price is up to $7,044,439 from $6,145,950 six months ago,” the report notes, adding that for-sale Aspen properties spend an average 120 days on the market. “Buyers can expect to pay 94% of the seller’s asking price.”
For the 39% of Aspenites who rent, they’re paying a median $1,490 per month.
“The 4th quarter of 2020 was just as strong as we continued to see a lack of inventory and more buyers than we can handle,” Engel-Vokers broker Hilary Porterfield wrote in an email blast.
Carbondale considers future of 8th Street
The town has been moving forward with the 8th Street corridor study, from Main Street to Village Road. Based on feedback received throughout the process from both the public and the Bike Pedestrian and Trails Commission (BPTC), two final concepts have been developed. These concepts will be discussed at the March 1, 2021 BPTC meeting, and it is expected that following discussion at that meeting, the BPTC will recommend one of the options for formal approval by the Board of Trustees.