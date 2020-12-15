Some schools transition to distance learning through end of this week
Due to diminished staff capacity, Basalt, Roaring Fork and Bridges high schools will transition to distance learning through the remainder of this week.
Bridges announced the transition on Sunday while BHS and RFHS announced it on Monday, according to a news release from the Roaring Fork School District. Glenwood Springs High School will continue with in-person learning at this time, the release states.
While each of the high schools have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 resulting in student and staff quarantines over the past week, the decision to transition to distance learning is based on each school’s “inability to meaningfully deliver the academic program and provide sufficient supervision, given how many staff are either quarantining, at home with children who are quarantining, at home in isolation due to COVID-like symptoms, or who are out due to planned absences,” the release says.
“We know that quarantines, isolations and transitions between in-person and distance learning cause great disruption for students, staff and families,” Schools Superintendent Rob Stein said in a prepared statement. “At the same time, we know the enormous benefits of in-person learning.”
Winter break begins on Friday. All Roaring Fork Schools plan to resume in-person learning after winter break, the release adds.
Simon chosen as planning director
The city of Aspen has chosen Amy Simon as the city’s new planning director.
Simon has served with the city’s historic preservation program for 27 years and as interim planning director since March. According to a news release, she has brought “a breadth of knowledge and passion to the Aspen community since moving here in 1993.”
Simon holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental design from the University of Colorado and a master’s degree in historic preservation from Boston University. In her time with the city of Aspen, she has managed all aspects of the historic preservation review process and served as the primary authority on historic preservation planning and policy for the city’s positions and interests.
She also is versed in writing and presenting code amendments and interpretations, the release says.
“I have loved my career with the city,” Simon said in a prepared statement. “I am proud to be a part of preserving the valued aspects of the built environment that have been created by Aspenites before us and look forward to continuing that stewardship by promoting a high standard for contemporary development in Aspen.”
Simon is described in the release as a creative, problem-solving innovator who has positively influenced Aspen’s building design over the last three decades.
“Amy has dedicated her career to the community,” said Community Development Director Phillip Supino. “Her passion for the preservation and thoughtful evolution of Aspen’s development comes through in her energy and dedication to her job.
“After watching her lean into her role as interim director and taking on the demanding position with assurance, I’m excited to see where she takes the planning division of Community Development in the future,” he added.
As planning director, Simon will manage all aspects of land use caseload, including determining application completeness, overseeing the new Salesforce system and serving as a leader for city planning and zoning staff who manage current planning, historic preservation, long-range planning, zoning enforcement, and special projects.
For information about the city’s planning division, visit cityofaspen.com/194/Planning-Zoning.