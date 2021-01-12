RFHS cancels in-person learning today
Roaring Fork High School sent out communication earlier Monday announcing that in-person school would be canceled today after four students exhibited concerning symptoms at school — including nausea, headaches and vomiting — within a short period of time.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are canceling in-person school at RFHS on Tuesday,” the announcement read. Athletic practices also were canceled Monday and again today.
The students were immediately sent to the health tent for evaluation, and then sent home and encouraged to seek medical attention and get a Covid test as these are all possible COVID-19 symptoms.
However, because this situation does not present as a typical COVID-19 outbreak, the school immediately contacted the fire department to check the environment and were given the all-clear. The school closed off the areas of the building where the students presented symptoms and had windows open in all rooms. Tomorrow will be an opportunity for school staff to deep clean and make sure the environment is safe.
Teachers for in-person classes will be in touch with students tomorrow with asynchronous learning opportunities. The school plans to resume in-person learning on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Free YouthZone parent consultations
Recognizing the hardships that are related to COVID-19 restrictions, including the closure of schools, loss of connections and “the substantial toll families might be experiencing,” YouthZone announced recently it will offer free, one-hour parent consultations between now and the end of March.
YouthZone, a nonprofit organization, “provides comprehensive assessment and advocacy to inspire healthy relationships between youth, family and communities,” according to a press release. It serves communities from Aspen to Parachute, including Basalt, Carbdondale, El Jebel, Glenwood Springs, New Castle, Silt, Rifle and Meeker.
Parents of middle or high school-aged youth who may be seeking guidance are encouraged to have a consultation with one of YouthZone’s staff members. All consultations will be held over Zoom.Those interested in scheduling a parent consultation are asked to call YouthZone at 970-945-9300 to schedule an appointment.
Paycheck Protection Program resources are available
The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced that the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) reopens this week for both new borrowers and existing PPP borrowers.
The announcement was made by Colorado Sec. of State Jena Griswold’s office on Monday, and said that initially only community financial institutions will be able to make first draw PPP loans on Jan. 11 and second draw PPP loans on Jan. 13. However, shortly thereafter, the PPP will open to all participating lenders.
Updated guidance that outlines program changes was released on Jan. 6, according to Griswold’s office, “in accordance with the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act.”
“This round of the PPP continues to prioritize millions of Americans employed by small businesses by authorizing up to $284 billion toward job retention and certain other expenses through March 31, 2021,” according to the press release.
More information on the PPP’s forgivable loans as well as a list of state and federal resources are available at https://oedit.colorado.gov/covid19#ppp.
Say bye to your 2020 tree
Free Christmas tree recycling is available between now and Feb. 14 at the Rio Grande Recycling Center, the city of Aspen announced Monday.
The recycled trees will be turned into mulch and then composted in order to use for future plantings. Trees must be free of lights and ornaments and neither wreaths nor garlands are accepted.
The Rio Grande Recycling Center is located on Rio Grande Place across from Obermeyer Place. The tree recycling is part of the city’s waste reduction program.