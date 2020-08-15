Holy Cross fire protection settings may cause ‘blinks’
In response to the Stage 2 fire restrictions now in place throughout the Holy Cross Energy service territory, the utility has enabled fire protection settings throughout its system.
The settings decrease the risk of HCE’s electric infrastructure starting or contributing to a wildfire, but also increase the possibility of HCE members experiencing system blinks or outages unrelated to the Grizzly Creek Fire east of Glenwood Springs, according to a news release from the rural electricity cooperative.
“HCE members are encouraged to download the SmartHub app on their mobile devices to be alerted via text or email when an outage occurs. Members may also view HCE’s Outage Map on our website to see if their residence or business is affected by an outage,” the release says.
When an outage occurs, HCE’s line crews and system operators will work to safely restore electric service as soon as possible, according to the release.
“This action will help further reduce — but not eliminate — the risk of a new fire being started by our electric system,” Bryan Hannegan, HCE president and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Given the dry, windy conditions in our area and the focus of our firefighting community on the Grizzly Creek Fire, we felt it prudent to move to our fire protection settings 24/7 even though our members may see more service disruption as a result.”
Following the Lake Christine Fire in 2018, HCE invested in additional fire mitigation and system resilience efforts across its service territory, stretching across the I-70 corridor from Vail to Parachute and up the Roaring Fork and Crystal River valleys from Glenwood Springs to Aspen and Carbondale to Marble.
For more information on HCE’s wildfire mitigation plan, visit holycross.com/grid-resiliency/.
Glenwood Springs’ limits on lawn watering continue
Beginning today, residents in Glenwood Springs will be able to water their lawns on alternating days.
Starting Saturday at 6 a.m., households may water their lawns on alternating days. This limitation will extend through Aug. 29. Odd-numbered home addresses can water on odd days of the month. Even-numbered home addresses can water on even days of the month, according to a city news release.
The city is requesting that residents do not water lawns for longer than necessary. Watering should only occur before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m., the release states.
Excess water usage can cause a decrease in water storage levels — which means less water for firefighting efforts. The Glenwood Springs Fire Department, along with other firefighting agencies, is currently busy battling the Grizzly Creek Fire east of the city.
“Please keep water consumption to a minimum in your household or business. Items to consider are shorter showers, less or no bathtub filling, no filling of pools, dishwashers set on the water-saving mode, less frequent washing machine loads, minimum car washing, etc.,” the release adds.