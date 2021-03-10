Here, kitty kitty kitty…
Three mountain lions spotted in the West End neighborhood in Aspen were made social-media famous when the Aspen Police Department posted a video of the trio crossing a street in the residential area Tuesday morning.
“Life in the mountains includes lions, you know, as in ‘mountain lions.’ Yes, even right here in town,” the Facebook post reads. “Please remember this when making choices for your pets, like letting them out to wander around without you.”
While Colorado Parks and Wildlife describes the felines as “generally calm, quiet and elusive,” running away from the cats could trigger their instincts to “chase and attack.” Don’t play dead, either, though — far from it. Rather, the entity recommends that if confronted, you should raise your arms and appear as large as possible, while speaking firmly and remaining calm. And if the lion outright attacks, be prepared for the fight of your life.
“Throw stones, branches or whatever you can get your hands on without crouching down or turning your back. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly. What you want to do is convince the lion you are not prey and that you may in fact be a danger to the lion,” the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website advises.
Aspen Parks and Open Space and Recreation launch new website
The Aspen Parks and Open Space and Aspen Recreation Department on Tuesday announced the launch of a newly designed website, which “offers users more features and a cleaner interface,” according to a city of Aspen press release.
“The aim was to make the website easier to navigate, faster to load and more user-friendly with a cleaner streamlined design,” the release explains.
The improved website offers easier navigation to previously difficult-to-find information such as the staff directory, scholarship and financial aid information, news and updates. In addition, the site allows visitors to quickly navigate to find activities for all ages — and to register, when needed, with fewer clicks on the page.
The site, www.AspenRecreation.com, goes live on Wednesday at 11 a.m.