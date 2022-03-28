Local playwright Kristin Carlson will present her newest work at Thunder River Theatre Company in Carbondale on April 15.
Set in late 1800s America, the full-length play, entitled “Beyond Reason,” features four women and one man in a battle of science versus seance. The narrative centers around William James, who has historically been coined the “Father of American Psychology,” as he invites two women mediums — with radically different methods — to his home for a weekend of psychic investigation.
Carlson, who is an award-winning playwright and has performed in many shows throughout the valley, said she initially became obsessed with the idea behind “Beyond Reason” during the beginning of COVID-19 lockdowns, which led to the creation of these characters and the making of a full play.
“William James was the entry point, but I realized, in the trenches of his psychical research, he was surrounded by really fascinating women, including his wife Alice James,” Carlson said. “So, there was just such rich territory to look at women’s intuition, the idea of spirits, the idea of science and things happening that we can’t explain.”
Carlson explained how she “went down a serious rabbit hole,” exploring this post-Civil War period when people desired to connect with something beyond worldly existence and believe in things that couldn’t be measured. The playwright mentioned that she read seven dense books to write this one play.
“I got so pulled in because in a way what was happening is what is always happening — humans wanting to understand immeasurable things in life,” she said. “And also, historically how women have been trusted to have certain innate gifts in wrestling with things.”
Rather than a “fully realized show” with props, sets and costuming, the single night presentation of “Beyond Reason” will transpire more like a live workshop, offering the audience an opportunity to engage with the artist’s fresh piece of work in an on-stage setting, explains TRTC Executive Director Sean Jeffries.
“When you’re writing or creating something new, sometimes you have an idea in your head of how things will play out, but you don’t really know how an audience will respond,” Jeffries said. “This is a chance for a playwright to present their new work to an audience and experience the audience’s response — it’s mainly to smooth out the rough edges.”
Carlson said the opportunity to work with actors and an audience in the final development stages of a piece does not occur often, and she emphasized the importance of this experience for storytellers.
“In speaking with other playwrights from here to Denver, one of the things that continues to come up is how important it is to have a development process,” Carlson said. “It’s absolutely crucial to building a play — as much as we obsess in our own rabbit hole as a writer, it’s a very collaborative sport.”
When Carlson presented her new play to Jeffries a couple of months ago, he said he was “floored,” immediately blown away by the narrative. Jeffries and TRTC Artistic Director Missy Moore then put their heads together to discuss how they could present the play in a way that would benefit Carlson and her next steps in the playwright process.
“Workshopping is incredibly important for any play and any art form, and presenting a playwright’s new work in an on-stage reading fashion is a successful way for people to come see and be a part of the creation process,” Jeffries said.
Carlson explained how she is creating a questionnaire that will be given to all audience members prior to the public reading in order for them to ruminate and think on the themes as they watch the play. Afterward, there will be a Q&A where the audience participates in providing feedback and insight for Carlson on her new work.
“It’s a chance for the audience to be the final participant in the play’s development process,” she said. “TRTC is really making this as helpful to the playwright as possible, and I’m really excited to have the opportunity to do this with actors and an audience — it’s crucial for me and hopefully an interesting exercise for the audience.”
While TRTC has put on live readings and workshops like this in the past, the blackbox theater has not been able to host any in recent years, Jeffries said, and following Carlson’s presentation, he hopes to implement these interactive readings of new works into TRTC regular programming. And the ultimate goal, he added, is to turn this programming into a “full-blown new works festival” for playwrights across Colorado.
“It’s part of our mission and brand to do this sort of thing,” Jeffries said. “Theater is a living and breathing craft and art form, and as practitioners of a craft like this, there’s a need to perpetuate that craft — to be able to bring an experience like this to the community is a blessing for us.”
The “Beyond Reason” live presentation will take place April 15 at 7 p.m. at TRTC in downtown Carbondale. Tickets are available on the TRTC website, www.thunderrivertheatre.com.