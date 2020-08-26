Marty Silverstein — retired U.S. Postal Service worker and Carbondale town trustee — didn’t hold back Saturday morning when addressing a crowd of 30 or so who’d turned up, signs in hand, to march in support of the service established in Article 1 of the U.S. Constitution.
“I retired just the end of March this year. I worked in the U.S. Postal Service since July 9, 1994. I worked my whole postal career in the valley. I worked in Aspen; I worked in Snowmass Village; I worked in Basalt and, the last eight years, in Carbondale,” he said.
He’s outraged by the cost-cutting measures implemented by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who since assuming the leadership role June 15 has spearheaded removing postal boxes, reducing post office hours and eliminating overtime hours for mail carriers.
“I realize he’s been on the job 60 days, but maybe before he starts dismantling something, he should do a little research,” Silverstein said, speaking to the crowd from a shaded picnic table in Paepke Park Saturday. “Republicans and Democrats are saying, ‘I’m hearing from people it took 11 days to get a package from one town in Wyoming to another.’ That’s absurd. It hasn’t been that way in the past; it shouldn’t be that way.”
The 26-year veteran of the valley’s postal operations continued that while he agreed with national pundits’ suspicions that the Trump’s administration’s motives for undermining the mail service likely are in consideration of the upcoming November election, there is more riding on a reliable delivery model than politics.
“Over 80% of prescriptions sent by the [U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs] are sent by mail,” he said.
Indeed, Fox News on Tuesday reported that as many as 14 million Americans would not receive their prescriptions if heavy mail-delivery delays continue.
Additionally, the U.S. Postal Service is one of the country’s largest and most diverse employers, Silverstein maintained.
“We are the highest employer of hearing-disabled persons in the United States. We have over 90,000 veterans hired. We have about 40% women and 40% minority hires. This is a diverse organization,” he said Saturday. “And while you’ll never get rich working for the Postal Service, it’s provided a good life for my wife and myself. And they want to do away with it.”
In a 257-to-150 vote last week — with 26 Republicans joining Democrats — the U.S. House of Representatives opted to inject $25 billion into the USPS and reverse the new measures implemented by DeJoy until at least after the election.
In 2006, the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act was enacted. Signed into law by then-President George W. Bush, the legislation required the Postal Service to fund all likely pension and health benefit costs for 75 years, creating enough liquidable wealth to cover those costs between 2007 and 2016.
It led to more than a decade of reported net losses.
“That’s why the postal service has been operating at a deficit,” Silverstein said.
He isn’t satisfied with the recent bailout bill, nor are those who joined him to protest. After all, he said, President Trump has indicated he may veto it, should it come to the executive desk. And, he continued, it may be too little too late.
“Mr. DeJoy is very tricky. I’ve listened to the Congressional hearings. I’ve heard his comments,” he said. “He said he’s not going to do anything else before the election, but he will not make a commitment to replace the [671] machines that he already took out. Why is this important? These machines do tens of thousands of sorts per hour — per hour. No human being can do that.”
Rather, Silverstein — alongside Aspen Councilmember Ann Mullins and other organizers — encouraged protesters to contact U.S. senators to voice their concerns, as well as help with voter registration efforts.
“Cory Gardner, write to him. Doesn’t mean you have to vote for him — write to him. He needs to hear your voice,” Silverstein said.
Randy Chase, a construction union worker who was instrumental in organizing Saturday’s protest, echoed the sentiment.
“They want to privatize the post office,” he said outside. “And good lord, this is something that Ben Franklin invented, and I don’t think we need that. The mail shapes our lives and our livelihoods.”
Grand Junction made national headlines Tuesday when, days after DeJoy pledged to halt his cost-cutting reforms until the election to counter any optics of election infringement, a brand-new sorting machine was reportedly found in the dumpster behind that locale’s USPS sorting annex.
That newest machine was in addition to the four sorting machines DeJoy’s orders had already successfully dismantled in Grand Junction alone.
Silverstein’s far from the only retired USPS retiree to be speaking out about the negative impacts of the reforms. During his Saturday presentation, he referred to a Grand Junction Daily Sentinel article that quoted Trisa Mannion, president of Auxiliary to the American Postal Workers Union, a group of retired postal workers, family and friends that support mail carriers.
“‘What they’re doing is making it so that the people don’t trust the Post Office anymore,’” he read of her statements.
There’s a reason active postal workers aren’t being quoted in newspapers, Silverstein continued.
“The reason she’s speaking out and I’m speaking out is because we can,” he said. “The postal workers are told if anyone from the media questions them, they are not to talk to them. They are to refer them to the public relations officer in their district, which is Denver in our case.”
Indeed, an internal email obtained by the Aspen Daily News confirms direct instructions from the Postal Service to employees to not speak to or answer media inquiries, instead directing them to public relations professionals.