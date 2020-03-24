Mountain Rescue Aspen on Tuesday rescued an injured snowmobiler who collided with a tree at Richmond Ridge on Aspen Mountain, according to an alert from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
Rescuers reached the scene by snowmobile and provided medical care to the snowmobiler. A Flight for Life helicopter then transported the snowmobiler, who sustained injuries to his head, to Aspen Valley Hospital. He was then life-flighted out of the area after refueling at AVH, according to the sheriff’s department.
The department confirmed that the 32-year-old snowmobiler resides on Richmond Ridge, which is south of the Sundeck near the ski area boundary.
A member of the injured man’s party contacted the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center just before 11:30 a.m. The call was assigned to a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Deputy and Mountain Rescue Aspen was notified immediately. Eight rescuers from MRA assisted in the rescue, with three deploying to the injured man’s location. Rescuers reached the scene just after 12:30 p.m.
Assistance was requested from a Flight for Life air ambulance and a Flight for Life helicopter responded.
The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen in its alert reminded the public “that the Colorado backcountry is inherently dangerous and that medical care may be delayed in the case of an emergency due to the remoteness of backcountry incidents.”
