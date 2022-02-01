So far this winter, snowpack totals in the Roaring Fork Valley and across much of the Western Slope have been pretty good but by no means great.
“We’ve still got plenty of time to go. I know people have been getting antsy because it’s been dry the last couple of weeks,” Megan Stackhouse, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Grand Junction, said Monday. “But we’ve got another system coming in and then hopefully we can keep building that snowpack.”
Statewide, snowpack totals were 105% of normal as of Jan. 31, according to NRCS (Natural Resources Conservation Service) data.
In the Upper Colorado Headwaters Basin, which includes the entire Roaring Fork Valley, snowpack totals were 115% of normal as of Sunday.
“We’re still in a drought. So, we want to see that number get to 200% of normal or something like that,” Stackhouse said. “It can always be better … but, for the most part, we’re doing pretty OK going into the rest of the season. We just need the storms to keep coming our way.”
Arriving from the Pacific Northwest, another winter storm system will do just that when it makes its way through Pitkin County late Tuesday and into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Stackhouse said the system was expected to drop between 2 and 4 inches of snow in Aspen, and the possibility of 6 to 8 inches in higher elevation areas within Pitkin County.
The forthcoming system will also trigger more frigid conditions behind it with the lows possibly dipping into negative temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.
However, don’t expect any record-breaking lows, Stackhouse said.
Based upon NWS data dating back to 1980, the record-low temperature for Feb. 1 in the Aspen area was set in 1985 at 24 degrees below zero (Farenheit).
“It’ll get cold but not that cold,” Stackhouse said of Wednesday and Thursday’s forecast.
Instead Stackhouse said this week's low temperatures would hover closer to 0 degrees or slightly below.
The record-high temperature for Feb. 1 was set in 2003 and was 51.
“We’re doing better than last year — for sure,” Stackhouse said of snowfall accumulations. “We just have to keep going up and not flatline throughout the rest of the period.”
According to Stackhouse, an NWS observer 6 miles east of Basalt had measured approximately 45 inches of snowfall between mid-December and Jan. 31.
In addition to snowpack levels being slightly above normal, the number of people who have made their way to Aspen Skiing Co.’s various ski areas so far this winter season was also up compared to last ski season.
“We’re certainly busier than we were last year, but we’re not busier than we were two years ago. … We are in recovery mode,” Jeff Hanle, Aspen Skiing Co. vice president of communications, said. “We are busy and we are cranking, but we’re not as busy as we have been in the past — and that’s probably OK.”
In November 2021, the city of Aspen’s sales tax collections were up 18% when compared to November 2020, according to Pete Strecker, city of Aspen director of finance.
The town of Snowmass Village also experienced a 6.7% increase in sales tax collection in November 2021 when compared to November 2020.
The city of Aspen and the town of Snowmass Village’s sales tax collection reports for December 2021 were not yet available. However, the omicron variant’s official detection in Pitkin County on Dec. 20 — amid one of the busiest weeks of the year — certainly did not help the local tourism economy.
“We didn’t hit the same peak numbers over the Christmas/New Year’s holiday that we typically hit, and there were a number of factors there,” Hanle said. “In January, we still don’t have our full complement of international visitors back from Australia and Brazil.”