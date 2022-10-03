When local 13-year-old Jordan Morris told her parents that what she wanted for her birthday in 2021 was to raise money for clean water in Nepal, they expected her to raise $500. She surpassed that amount 10 times over.
Morris’ project was able to fund an effort to bring clean water to an entire community of approximately 250 people in Nepal through the global nonprofit organization Charity: Water. By writing letters, baking cookies and selling lemonade, Morris raised $5,000 on her own, which her parents matched. The $10,000 donation funded five new tap stands to bring clean water from a well so that community members don’t need to walk as far to access it.
For her efforts, Morris was also inducted as a 2022 Charity: Water “tiny hero,” and hers is one of three teen projects between California and Auckland, New Zealand to be inducted this year.
“It’s awesome — the fact that I was able to help save an entire community and so many lives, it feels just so great, and I just want to do it for as long as I can,” Morris said.
She added that Charity: Water stole her attention almost immediately. “I was looking through another charity’s website, and an ad popped up for Charity: Water. It seemed really interesting because I’d never heard of it, and so I clicked on it and I got obsessed.”
Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Morris baked more than 200 cookies and delivered them with hand-written letters to her friends, family members, teachers and neighbors. In the letters, Morris explained her project and asked people to donate anything they could, and checks came from near and far to contribute. Morris also held a lemonade stand for one day in downtown Aspen and donated 100% of the proceeds to her cause.
“It was totally her drive — she came up with the idea, she wanted to do this, it was her initiative,” said Morris’ mother, Mariah Morris. “The next thing we knew, she raised $5,000 and we stuck to our commitment because we also really appreciated this charity.
“We take water for granted here and there are people that their whole lives are based around getting clean, fresh water or even just trying to get any water, and so to bring a well to their community was very impactful,” she added.
Morris’ donation was combined with a larger grant that is bringing clean water to 30,864 people living in the Sindhuli and Baglung Districts, where the rough and varied terrain makes accessing water sources difficult, according to Andi Riggs, vice president of communications for Charity: Water. Without the tap stands, women and girls walk at a steep incline for at least 45 minutes multiple times each day to access a water point, and the water there is dirty and causes illness, she added.
“We do have some amazing kids doing all kinds of different fundraisers for us,” Riggs said. “But I can say that very few have raised as much money as Jordan has. She’s truly exceptional, and we’re really blessed to have her as part of our supporters.”
Morris isn’t stopping yet. She plans to do the whole thing over again, this time with a goal of raising $10,000 all on her own. Her second fundraiser is already active online at charitywater.org/jordan, and by Thursday afternoon, she collected $5,600. She hopes that keeping all the donations in one place will make things easier, and she added that she has definitely felt the love from local donors in Aspen.
“We’re all so blessed to be able to live here, and so the fact that they’re able to give up a couple 20s or 100 is awesome,” Morris said.
To learn more about Charity: Water’s tiny heroes, visit charitywater.org/tiny-heroes.