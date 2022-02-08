Far from living in an ivory tower, Karinjo DeVore used her influence to impact every corner of the world she could.
That is made evident by her legacy — still living — as Aspen International Mountain Foundation President, a position (she was, in 2001, a founding member) she launched to
promote sustainable development in mountain environments and communities.
“She is a founding board member of the Aspen Sister Cities Program and serves on the Friends of Africa International Advisory Board. Karinjo and Earth Voices launched the City of Aspen’s Year of Indigenous Peoples Program,” an AIMF press release explained.
The accident occurred on Jan. 22, when an out-of-control skier collided with DeVore on Aspen Mountain, creating a serious-injury scenario that resulted in DeVore’s being airlifted to St. Anthony Hospital in the Denver Metro Area.
“She had surgery on Jan. 25, 2022, and will likely need more. She is expected to be in the hospital for at least another week. The road to full recovery will be long,” the AIMF release continued.
Still, DeVore’s condition — as extreme as it was — looked as though it had a future for the Aspen-bred athlete.
“She has two renowned children who are both great skiers and her daughter is an extreme racer who follows the professional tour for women and has been doing that for the last 15 years or so,” Bill Stirling, former Aspen mayor and DeVore’s godfather, said Monday evening, adding that DeVore suffered six broken ribs as well as a severely broken collarbone. “The great news is she's feeling well enough to be released and ready to come back to altitude. I know it’s going to be a difficult recovery,” Stirling added.
DeVore moved to Aspen in the late 1960s and graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder in 1972. Her children, Nick and Katrina, grew up in Aspen and both went on to become sponsored athletes, the press release detailed. “Karinjo is an avid skier with a mountaineering and ski racing background. She has served as a World Cup volunteer for many years. She begins most days with a few runs on Ajax, a ‘magic time’ she cherishes and hopes to resume.”
Katrina wasn’t immediately available for comment Monday evening.
Margi Levitt, AIMF board member, recalled DeVore’s commitment to Aspen’s Sister City program, among other endeavors.
“She's one of these community members who quietly does what’s necessary to follow her dream of her nonprofit while at the same time helping anyone who needs her along the way.”
A GoFundMe page has been created to help Karinjo and her family cover medical and associated expenses. Donations may also be made to the "Karinjo DeVore Benefit" at Alpine Bank.