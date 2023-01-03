In the aftermath of a divisive election season, one thing seems clear: many Aspenites feel that things could be, well, better.
“We kind of joke and say, ‘Who can disagree with Aspen deserves better?’ I think we all share that sentiment,” Alexandra George said Monday.
George is a member of the Young Professionals Network and Aspen Board of Realtors, but helping co-found the Aspen Deserves Better grassroots effort alongside her friend and colleague Peter Grenney isn’t the first time she’s spearheaded advocacy work locally. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, she helped launch the publication of the “The Aspen Cookbook,” a compilation of more than 100 recipes from favorite Aspen eateries and chefs. With serious help from local food writer Amanda Rae Busch, “The Aspen Cookbook” came to fruition, with proceeds funding a grant program to support Roaring Fork Valley restaurants, which had been partially or completely shuttered during the public-health crisis. The hard-bound books have raised roughly $250,000.
All of that is to say, George loves Aspen. She and Grenney, a broker with Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty, both do — though they acknowledge that with a name like Aspen Deserves Better, it could be easy to mistakenly construe their intent as an adversarial one toward the city.
But that isn’t the case, each says. Rather, they hope to facilitate a larger conversation that in their estimation isn’t otherwise happening, or at least isn’t happening as meaningfully as it could be.
“We feel like this could be spun so negatively — and it’s really just about trying to experiment and to facilitate this conversation,” Grenney said.
George echoed his sentiments.
“This is very grassroots. I would say that the theme is we are looking to have conversation that we don’t think is being facilitated by City Hall currently,” George said. “At the end of the day, it’s a small town; we all still have to work together. It’s not to be a negative — it’s meant to be an outlet.
“You may be a parent; I may care about traffic; Peter may care about STRs,” she continued. “There are a bunch of different people that have their issues, and what we want to do is bring those people together and have a constructive conversation. Because we didn't see that being facilitated — or when it was facilitated, it felt a bit like lip service — we felt we needed to get organized.”
Initially, getting organized meant attaining a 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, which the pair did in November. Now, after having lots of conversations with myriad different groups of people energized by their idea, they’re launching the organization’s website, aspendeservesbetter.com. Grenney likened the model to something similar — albeit smaller in scale and hyper-localized to the Roaring Fork Valley — to Wikipedia.
“I think the template we’re trying to follow is to have a website as a resource, and that’s kind of the hub. The idea is to populate that with fact-based data,” he said. “We think that conversation is community-building, but conversation that’s based on facts is most constructive and will hopefully lead to better solutions and better policymaking — and more people kind of engaged in the policy discussion.”
The idea is to create what Aspen Deserves Better spokesperson Sheryl Barto called topic “buckets” that people could proverbially fill with data-backed information, though George and Grenney both said vetting that information is an immediate priority to ensure the endeavor’s integrity. People could then use the website as a one-stop-shop resource for all the latest about some of the hot-button issues driving discourse — and city council agendas.
“The cool thing about this is it’s completely bipartisan,” Barto said. “You won’t find any mudslinging here.”
Granted, the idea came out of a highly contentious time for Aspen: Grenney and George witnessed the short-term rental and residential development permit moratoriums and subsequent processes through the first half of 2022 and didn’t like what they saw.
“The final decisions appeared to have been determined before the processes began,” George said in a statement.
As they talked to peers, business colleagues, second homeowners and visitors, they learned about many other, completely separate but high-impact issues that were handled by the city in similarly unacceptable ways, they both recalled. Since then, they continue to learn — and look forward to even more conversations that expand their perspectives even further.
“I think what we’re curious about … is how much we don’t know,” George said. “We’ve had different groups that we didn’t even know existed want to get involved with us and want to start that user-generated, kind of grassroots content and help with this. We want as many people who care about Aspen to get involved… [We want] to give a stage to say, ‘Wow, that group has been impacted; I didn’t realize that.’ There’s a lot of work to be done.”
Grenney says he and George liken their efforts to building an airplane mid-air: They know there’s a lot of moving parts, but if they’re successful, all the passengers get to go farther.
Monday — when news of the Aspen Deserves Better launch broke — was a recognized holiday for the New Year, and many city officials were not available for comment, though many candidate announcements for the March election are expected this month. There are two seats open for Aspen City Council, for which incumbent Skippy Mesirow, Bill Guth and Sam Rose are vying, as well as for mayor, which Torre will be defending against Tracy Sutton.