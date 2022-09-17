This fall, organizations from all over the world will participate in conferences and events focused on climate action — and representatives from the Aspen area will be part of the discussions.
Aspen Skiing Co., Pitkin County, the city of Aspen and other local organizations are planning to send representatives to the Mountain Towns 2030 Climate Solutions Summit in Breckenridge next week. Meanwhile, the nonprofit Global Warming Mitigation Project will participate in Climate Week in New York and an event in Washington, D.C., and team members also will attend the 27th annual Conference of Parties in Egypt in November.
The Global Warming Mitigation Project was created by longtime Aspen local Jacque Francis, who serves as the executive director and founding board member of the organization. Francis also serves on the Aspen Airport Advisory Board, where she focuses on finding ways to make air travel less carbon-intensive.
“The organization I run is an international climate organization, and we are way past most other organizations in the word as far as how we get things deployed,” Francis said. “We’re at the stage where it’s all about how fast we can deploy the solutions, because solutions exist everywhere and we need to prioritize that.”
Five years ago, the Global Warming Mitigation Project launched the Keeling Curve Prize, a science-focused award that goes to climate organizations around the world in recognition of their efforts to take greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere. There are five categories for which awards are given, and each one addresses a specific sector of climate innovation: energy, carbon sinks (natural and engineered), finance, social and cultural pathways, and transportation and mobility. The award goes to 10 organizations each year, and since its inception, 50 organizations have received the prize.
Next week, the Global Warming Mitigation Project will host its first-ever annual laureate celebration in recognition of the prize recipients. Francis expects at least a dozen of the 50 recipients to attend, in addition to many members of her staff and analysts from around the world. The event will take place at the opening of New York Climate Week, which Francis will attend as a participant.
“It’s kind of fun to have this five-year, 50-laureate celebration,” she said. “We’re hoping we can do this on an annual basis.”
Applications for next year’s prizes will open on Nov. 1. More information can be found at globalwarmingmitigationproject.org.
After New York Climate Week, Francis plans to attend another climate event at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington, D.C., where she will observe discussions about clean investment funds.
“A part of what we try to do as an organization is help people realize where to put their money when it comes to climate action impacts,” she said. “This is an incredibly intense puzzle because if a lot of it goes to misdirected places, then we’re really missing the opportunity to curtail the greenhouse gas problem.”
In November, Francis will also attend COP27 in Egypt, where world leaders will gather to make climate pledges and look at the climate crisis on a large scale. Francis and a team member who is working on a sustainable aviation fuel project will attend in hopes of connecting with people and elevating the projects that the Global Warming Mitigation Project is working on.
“COP is becoming a much bigger event every year because there are more people concerned about climate,” Francis said. “People are really struggling with, ‘What can I do?’ They feel like they don’t have any power here. It’s an incredibly international, systematic problem.”
“We need to give them tools where they can feel better, give them options to be able to fly an electric plane, because people want to still live their lives and they want to do it without a guilty conscience about greenhouse gases,” she added.
In Colorado, next week’s MT2030 Climate Solutions Summit will bring together key stakeholders from mountain and outdoor communities to work together to implement bold ideas to meet the zero-carbon commitment.
Tessa Schreiner, climate action manager for the city of Aspen, is scheduled to lead a workshop on Aspen’s Building IQ. Hannah Berman with SkiCo’s sustainability team, Pitkin County Commissioner Francie Jacober and Basalt Town Councilwoman Elyse Hottel also plan to attend the summit.