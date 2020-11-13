The Aspen Skiing Co. has provided a new array of season pass options this year — to mixed reviews from the local community.
When the new options were announced in September, the company was upfront about its primary motivation for creating two exclusive passes for locals while upping the price for full access to the mountain during the season.
“This new pass structure gives pass purchasers flexibility and value while helping with capacity management and incentivizing guests to visit and ski during lower-demand periods,” SkiCo explained through its website’s “FAQ” page.
Jeff Hanle, vice president of communications for SkiCo, said that in order to have a successful season, the company had to disincentivize being on the mountain during peak times.
“Our thought is, let’s stay open for the full season,” he said. “If we have to discourage people from skiing as much so that we can get through the entire season — staying open for everybody — then we’ve succeeded.”
After today, prices jump from the chamber rates provided to local businesses to purchase for their employees. Hanle said the Premier Pass remains the most popular option, even with a $320 spike from the same unlimited access product last year.
The Valley Weekday Pass — a new option this year, limited to valley residents, that provides unlimited access to the mountains during the weekdays, with blackout days over popular holidays — is also selling well, Hanle said, though a rush of last-minute sales and a new software system have kept the ticketing team from being able to produce a report of those numbers as of press time.
“We designed this offering of passes in a way to incentive people to ski more on the less busy times, which would be mid-week. That’s where the genesis for the weekday pass came from. We increased the price of the Premier to help us manage capacity and load,” he said.
The new offerings and unknowns of the upcoming tourism season have businesses and their employees scrambling to find the best options at an obtainable cost.
This year, SkiCo no longer offers an unlimited two-day-a-week or once-a-week pass, known as the FlexPass options. Those were popular tiers for employers to purchase for their employees in years past, allowing the employee to upgrade to full Premier status on their own dime, if they chose.
One valley native who has been working in an administrative position at a local hotel for the last six years told the Aspen Daily News that for the 9-to-5ers of the valley, it feels like SkiCo has left them no accessible choice this season.
“It’s really a big, fat f--- you to the locals who run this town,” she said.
She asked not to be named so that her employer’s privacy can be maintained.
While in previous years, her company purchased a Double Flex pass for her, the company will not be supplementing any pass purchases this year as a cost-saving measure in response to a hard-hit summer of limited hotel capacities.
“I think everyone got furloughed in the hospitality industry this year,” she said. “I can understand why they can’t necessarily afford this benefit; I would rather stay employed and not get furloughed again than ski.”
Indeed, she said this year, she will be taking up cross-country skiing because she does not feel that any of the options that SkiCo is providing are within her financial means or match her weekends-only schedule.
“I’m not even going to try to negotiate my way around these weird passes they are offering this year. I’m just going to not ski,” she said. “I’m not upset with [my employer] at all. I am thrilled to be employed. I’m way more mad at SkiCo for just not offering the two-day-a-week for the people like me, who have office jobs.”
An Aspen Daily News reader poll netted many similar sentiments, with locals sharing thoughts such as, “Bring back the Double Flex for locals!” and “Prices too high for locals” and “I still feel shorted after so many missed days last year and now huge price increases.”
Nearly half of respondents signaled they would be buying the Premier Pass this year. Both the Valley Weekday and Valley 7 Pack — a punch pass that allows for seven skier days anytime and discounted additional day passes — netted 15% of the responses, with “other” rounding out the list.
James Harvey, who owns Aspen Antlers in Snowmass Village, says he is teetering between the Premier Pass and the Valley Weekday. The premier pass is $1,799 if purchased by today; the Valley Weekday is $899 and also allows for discounts on day passes, should the rider want to ski on weekends.
While he aimed for 150 days on the mountain when he first arrived in the valley eight years ago, his business has picked up during the pandemic, and he feels comfortable getting closer to 50 days this year.
“I’m on that spectrum of do I pay a lot of money and get a full Premier Pass, or do I maybe scale it back a little but and get the five-day-a-week? That’s a great option that I am headed toward because I’ve got a lot of stuff going on right now,” he said.
Harvey isn’t griping about the new offerings. He said he understands that SkiCo is trying to run a business while complying with mandated public health orders.
“It’s 2020. It’s a really weird time — they got to do what they got to do. They are trying to make money; they are also trying to keep people safe. It’s a tough challenge for them. I couldn’t even imagine being in their spot,” he said.
Harvey is a former manager at Hops Culture and said he considered going back to the service industry this winter for more cash or at a place of employment that provides a pass. But the restaurant industry is holding its breath as the reality of limited capacity and potential further shutdowns loom.
“They are also worried about money in the food and beverage industry,” he said. “What is it going to be like with limited inside seating and no outside seating? Propane is a huge expense for restaurants. If they were to do an outdoor thing all day and all night, that just gets really costly. I think a lot of people in the industry are sitting, waiting, interested to see what is going to happen this winter.”
Harvey said he’s been glancing at the live camera shots at resorts that have already opened for the season to try and get a sense of what life on the mountain is going to be like this year.
“It seems like everybody is just normally in line, trying to ski. I know a lot of people have different opinions on being super scared and worried about social distancing,” he said.
Harvey said he feels comfortable skiing once on the mountain but has reservations about riding the lifts behind strangers and other gathering spots, such as the restaurants and the restrooms.
“As human beings, we are all taking that risk so we can live our lives and just enjoy the mountain and the weather,” the snowboarder said. “But shredders are going to shred.”
Harvey said he considered going to Wolf Creek earlier this week, when reports of a 2-foot snowfall came out. However, that resort has a reservation system in which skiers have to book days in advance to get on the mountain.
He complimented SkiCo for avoiding a reservation system, though the company has said it is ready to implement one if need be. He said in the valley, locals are used to making their ski dates last minute.
“You see it snowing at night, and you are like, ‘OK, I know what I’m doing in the morning,’” he said. “I am super happy with the way [SkiCo] is handling it. It is what it is. It’s a freaking pandemic,” he said.
In the spring, SkiCo announced a credit for the early closure, ordered by Gov. Jared Polis as the coronavirus outbreak swept through ski towns. The credit is applied back to the companies that bought the chamber passes originally, which means employers are responsible for passing those savings on to their employees.
Additionally, SkiCo has committed to giving a prorated refund on passes, should the resorts be ordered to close again this year.
“If we are shut down due to COVID-19 for 10 or more days of the season, we will issue refunds, prorated for each day we are fully shut down compared to our published season dates,” the policy reads.
The SkiCo COVID-19 management plan is currently before the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for approval. Hanle said the company learned from summer operations and will continue to implement contactless commerce options and space-out regulations in restaurants and lift lines.
“It’s thorough, it’s in-depth. We’ve worked closely with the county all along to develop the plan,” he said.
Strangers will not be sat in gondola cabins or on chairlifts together. The company is still working out how to manage single riders and will have reconfigured maze lines to allow for groups to stay separate while waiting.
He said the pass options are all part of the familiar “flattening the curve” phrase. In this case, that means flattening visitor numbers to a steady, manageable and safe crowd size.
“That’s going to slow people down for a little bit when they first get to the mountain in the morning. And that means more gathering, so if we can work to flatten the curve a little for the number of people who show up mid-week versus weekend — and slow times versus holidays — then we think we can do a better job of keeping people safe and distanced,” Hanle said.
He encouraged locals to look at their skier days from years past. He said those who can only ski weekends could end up with a better value this year by purchasing the 7 Pack option and adding additional days at discounted rates as the season goes on.
“When you add on days, and when you think about the discounts you can get, quite a number of days probably [are] comparative to what most people skied last year — at the same price or a better price,” he said.
SkiCo has stated that the pass options are in direct response to COVID-19 and not necessarily a permanent change to future offerings. Hanle said it is hard for a business to tell people to use less of the product — but this year, that might be what it takes to maintain operations through the pandemic.
“I’ve talked to a number of people who said, ‘You know, I’m just going to ski less this year,’” he said. “That’s not what our business is about; that’s not what I would like to hear. But in the reality of the current situation, that’s what it’ll take for everybody to be able to ski at least some through the end of the season.”